Vikings re-sign DL Jonathan Bullard

With free agency now, officially underway in the National Football League, the Minnesota Vikings are keeping another one of their own in the fold.

The team has announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. He has inked a one-year, $3.25 million deal.

This is the third one-year deal that Bullard has signed with the Vikings, as he joined the team during the 2022 offseason and re-signed with them for 2023 as well. He came into the league in 2016 as a third-round pick of the Chicago Bears and also had stops in Arizona, Seattle, and Atlanta before making his way to Minnesota.

Bullard has appeared in 29 games for the Vikings thus far, including 21 starts on the defensive line. He has collected two sacks and a forced fumble to go along with 67 combined tackles. He’s been pretty solid against the run for the Vikings and he will be expected to continue that going forward.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, Jonathan Bullard!