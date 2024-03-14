Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 March 2024

Still very concerned about the defensive tackle position. The draft does not look very promising in the mid to late rounds and the best free agents are already signed. My hope is that they are going to go hard after Arik Armstead. Otherwise, I would hope for DJ Reader or Derek Nnadi.

“In Minnesota, it was trending over the last couple offseasons to be somewhat more year-to-year,” Cousins said in his introductory press conference Wednesday. “As we talked with Atlanta, it felt like this is a place where if I play at the level I expect to play, that I can retire a Falcon.

“That was something that really excited me; that’s certainly the goal. You’ve got to earn the right to do that, but that was exciting to feel like I could get that opportunity here.”

Vikings’ Heap of Dead Money Will Lead to Major Cap Space in 2025

They’re currently eating $57.4 million in dead money, $43.4 million of which comes from accelerating void year and signing bonus charges for now-former Vikings stars Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter.

That’s roughly a fifth of the 2024 salary cap that the Vikings will be using on players who don’t play for them anymore. And that’s OK.

As of this moment, the Vikings are fifth in the NFL with $159 million in projected cap space for 2025.

And that number doesn’t include a $22 million cap hit for Harrison Smith. The Vikings do need to give Justin Jefferson a record-breaking contract extension and continue adding players this offseason, but they’re going to have a ton of flexibility next year regardless. Jefferson, Brian O’Neill, Christian Darrisaw, and T.J. Hockenson are probably the only players currently on the roster who will have cap hits of at least $15 million in 2025.

Commanders Draft Trade Idea: No. 2 Pick to Vikings After Kirk Cousins Signs with Falcons?

Hypothetically, this trade would cost Minnesota its 2024 first-rounder (No. 11), 2024 second-rounder (No. 43), 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 109), 2025 first-rounder, and 2025 third-rounder.

I’d rather do ... 2024 1st (No. 11), 2024 fourth-rounder (No 130), 2025 1st, 2025 3rd, 2026 1st

Yore Mock

Latest from drafttek

1.11 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

2.42 Braden Fiske DL3T Florida State

4.108 Jamari Thrash WR Louisville

4.129 Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee

5.157 Mason McCormick OG South Dakota State

5.167 Gabe Hall DL5T Baylor

6.177 Chau Smith-Wade CB Washington State

6.188 Tanor Bortolini OC Wisconsin

7.230 Jalen Green EDGE James Madison

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: