NFL to actively look into tampering by Falcons, Eagles

Last night, we made a mention of a moment in Kirk Cousins’ introductory press conference with the Atlanta Falcons that he may have admitted to making contact with the Falcons while he was still under contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Under the league rules concerning tampering, that’s a no-no.

It appears that it has gotten the attention of the NFL as well.

The NFL is looking into potential tampering by the #Eagles and #Falcons prior to the start of free agency, as is standard in such matters, per league source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024

Numerous sources on social media, including Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Dianna Russini of the Athletic, and Dan Graziano of ESPN are reporting that the NFL is looking into tampering by the Falcons as well as the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the start of free agency for this season. The Eagles’ situation has to do with their ultimately signing running back Saquon Barkley.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s story, the league rules for the “legal tampering” period allow agents to make contact with NFL front offices, but the players themselves are not allowed to have any contact with the teams until after the start of the new league year, which was 3:00 PM Central yesterday. Cousins was, apparently, talking with the Falcons’ medical staff about his Achilles injury, which he wasn’t allowed to do.

The last situation along these lines occurred back in 2014, when the Kansas City Chiefs made contact with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who was then under contract to the Eagles. In that case, the Chiefs lost a 2015 third-round pick and a 2016 sixth-round pick, along with having to pay a $250,000 fine.

In that instance, the league did not award the picks to Philadelphia. . .they simply took them away from Kansas City. But, thanks to friend of the site Nick Olson, we can see there’s a potential provision in the rules that could allow the Vikings to directly benefit from this situation.

Not saying this is at all likely, but the NFL's Anti-Tampering Policy does authorize the Commissioner to transfer draft selections as punishment for violations of the policy: https://t.co/rrHxsDwmj5 pic.twitter.com/iYmjsA1Jkg — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) March 14, 2024

Specifically, the policy reads as follows:

Any violation of this Anti-Tampering policy will subject the involved club and/or person to severe disciplinary action by the Commissioner. In such cases, in addition to all other penalties provided in the Constitution and Bylaws, the Commissioner may award or transfer a selection choice or choices and/or deprive the offending club of a selection choice or choices and/or may fine the offending club and/or may fine or suspend with or without pay any involved individuals as appropriate. The League office will promulgate to all clubs the details of any penalty imposed for tampering.

Now, I believe that there’s been a new Collective Bargaining Agreement ratified since the Maclin incident and now, and I’m not totally sure whether or not the language regarding tampering may have been different in the previous version of the CBA than it is now. But, the league can decide to give the Vikings draft picks and take them away from the Falcons the way the letter of the law reads now.

Is that going to happen? Obviously, we don’t know that yet. . .but I don’t think anyone would complain too much if the Vikings were to receive some extra draft picks because they lost a guy that they probably weren’t going to be able to retain anyway.

This is certainly something that we’ll be keeping our eye on going forward.