Vikings to sign DT Jerry Tillery

After a brief pause in the moves they’ve been making in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings are adding some beef to their defensive front.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings are signing defensive lineman Jerry Tillery to a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million.

Tillery is entering his sixth NFL season. He was a first-round pick (#28 overall) of the Chargers in 2019 and spent his first three and a half seasons with them. He was then waived in November of 2022 and claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, where he finished the 2022 season and played in 2023 as well. The Raiders released him on Wednesday.

The 6’6”, 295-pound Tillery has appeared in 79 games in his NFL career with 39 starts. He has collected 12.5 sacks during his career along with 147 combined tackles. The hope appears to be that he will be able to provide some pass rush ability up front for the Vikings which is something that they sorely lacked in 2023 despite the blitz-heavy scheme employed by Brian Flores.

