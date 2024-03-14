D.J. Wonnum to sign with Carolina Panthers

D.J. Wonnum had his best season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, and now he’s turning that into an opportunity elsewhere.

Carolina Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick is reporting that Wonnum has inked a two-year deal with the Panthers that is worth up to $12.5 million.

Wonnum was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings out of South Carolina in 2020 and started 31 of the 62 games that he appeared in for the Vikings in his four seasons with the team. He got 14 starts in 2021 and 14 more starts in 2023. This past season, he had collected eight sacks and scored his first NFL touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Panthers in Minnesota’s victory early in the season.

Unfortunately for Wonnum, his season was cut short when he suffered a torn quad against Detroit in Week 16. Obviously the Panthers will hope that he’s healthy for the start of Training Camp, but he probably still has some recovery time ahead of him.

In his four seasons in Minnesota, Wonnum collected a total of 23 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 11 passes defended. He grew up in Georgia and played his college ball for the Gamecocks, so now he’ll get an opportunity to ply his trade a little closer to home.