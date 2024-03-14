Vikings to sign former Bills, Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield

The signings just keep on coming for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, as they’ve now added to their wide receiver room.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with WR Trent Sherfield, source says. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.79 million. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 14, 2024

Alec Lewis of The Athletic was the first to pass along the news that the Vikings are signing wide receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year, $1.79 million contract.

Sherfield spent this past season with the Buffalo Bills, where he caught 11 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. The Bills were his fourth stop in his NFL career, as he has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Miami Dolphins in his NFL career. Sherfield’s best season came with the Dolphins in 2022, where he caught 30 passes for 417 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He was also involved in one of the weirdest plays you’ll see during his time with the Dolphins, a play against Buffalo that saw punter Thomas Morestead somehow punt a ball directly into one of Sherfield’s. . .ummm, cheeks. . .resulting in the ball ricocheting out of bounds for a safety. A “butt punt,” as it were.

This isn’t going to qualify as the flashiest signing or anything, but the Vikings do need to add some folks at wide receiver with K.J. Osborn likely departing in free agency and Sherfield is the sort of low-priced addition that could find himself on the roster at some point.

Welcome to Minnesota, Trent Sherfield!