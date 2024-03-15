 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 March 2024

By Chris Martens
Since Our Last Open Thread...

NFL to actively look into tampering by Falcons, Eagles

Vikings to sign DT Jerry Tillery

D.J. Wonnum to sign with Carolina Panthers

Vikings to sign former Bills, Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield

