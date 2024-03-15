Vikings acquire second first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft from Houston Texans

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made a significant move on a Friday morning for our Minnesota Vikings as it pertains to the 2024 NFL Draft. This one’s pretty shocking.

Vikings/Texans Trade Details Minnesota Vikings acquire: Houston’s 2024 first-round pick (#23 overall)

2024 seventh-round pick (#232 overall) Houston Texans acquire Minnesota’s 2024 second-round pick (#42 overall)

2024 sixth-round pick (#188 overall)

2025 second-round pick For the Texans’ perspective on this trade, check out Battle Red Blog.

This is, presumably, to add arrows to the proverbial quiver for the Vikings so that they can move up in the first round to get one of the top quarterbacks. An additional first-rounder will certainly sweeten the pot if they want to make a deal with a team in the top four or five picks, and now they might be able to make such a deal without having to give up next year’s first-round pick. . .or, at least, not giving up first-round picks for multiple years down the track.

A pretty huge move by the Vikings’ front office kicks off our Friday, ladies and gentlemen. What do you think about the move that Kwesi and company have made here?