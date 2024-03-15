An updated look at the Vikings’ 2024 NFL Draft picks

With this morning’s blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in the books, it’s time that we take a look at what picks the Minnesota Vikings now have in the 2024 NFL Draft. We did an update on this last week after the Compensatory picks were announced, and now we have to update it again.

Here are the picks that the Vikings have as things stand right now.

Round 1, #11 overall

Round 1, #23 overall (acquired from Houston in pre-draft trade)

Round 4, #108 overall

Round 4, #129 overall (acquired from Detroit in T.J. Hockenson trade)

Round 5, #157 overall (acquired from Cleveland in Za’Darius Smith trade)

Round 5, #167 overall (acquired from Kansas City in 2024 Draft weekend trade)

Round 6, #177 overall (acquired from Carolina via Jacksonville in Ezra Cleveland trade)

Round 7, #230 overall (acquired from Atlanta via Cleveland and Arizona in Josh Dobbs trade)

Round 7, #232 overall (acquired from Houston in pre-draft trade)

Assuming that the two first-round picks are going to be packaged in an attempt to move up for a quarterback, the Vikings won’t have any picks on Day 2 of this year’s Draft. Things can change, obviously, but that’s the situation as it currently sits.