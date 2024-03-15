Troy Dye to sign with Los Angeles Chargers

Free agency rolls on around the National Football League, and the Minnesota Vikings are losing another member of their 2023 roster to another team.

Linebacker Troy Dye is signing a one-year, $1.79 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per numerous reports.

Dye was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon. His contributions to the Vikings came mostly on special teams, as he appeared in 60 games over his four years with Minnesota but started just eight games on defense. Five of those eight starts came in his rookie season with the team.

Because of the deal that Dye has signed with the Chargers, he likely won’t count against the 2025 Compensatory Pick formula for the Vikings, much like yesterday’s signing of Trent Sherfield. We’ll get more into the potential compensatory picks later on today.

We’ll continue to keep track of the moves the Vikings are making in free agency and bring them to you as soo as they come down.