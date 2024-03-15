Austin Schlottmann to sign with New York Giants

As free agency continues to wind on, the Minnesota Vikings have lost a bit of their depth on the offensive line.

Numerous sources are reporting that offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants. The financial terms of the deal have not yet been made available.

Schlottmann came to the Vikings during the 2022 offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2018.

During his time with the Vikings, Schlottmann saw time at both guard positions as well as center, getting several starts at the center spot in place of an injured Garrett Bradbury. There has been no word on what his role with the Giants is expected to be at this time.

The Vikings don’t have a lot of in-house free agents left that can potentially depart, but whenever one does we will be sure to let you know about it. In the meantime, you can check out our Free Agency Tracker to keep yourself abreast of all of the comings and goings with the Vikings and the stories we’ve written about all of it thus far.