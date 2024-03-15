Vikings agree to one-year deal with OL Dan Feeney

Earlier on Friday, the Minnesota Vikings lost some of their offensive line depth when Austin Schlottmann signed a deal with the New York Giants. Now, they’ve brought in another lineman to attempt to take his spot.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings have agreed to the terms of a one-year deal with offensive lineman Dan Feeney. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately made available.

Feeney has been in the league since 2017, when the (then) San Diego Chargers made him a third-round pick in the NFL Draft. He played his first four seasons with the Chargers, and then signed back-to-back one-year deals with the New York Jets. He signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in March of 2023, and during the final roster cutdowns the Dolphins traded him to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Feeney was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017, and started 57 of the 63 games he appeared in during his four seasons with the Chargers. He’s played more of a reserve role in recent years, having started just eight of 49 possible games, including just one start last season with the Bears.

I’m not sure if Feeney is a sufficient replacement for Schlottmann, particularly given Schlottmann’s versatility on the interior line, but he’ll have an opportunity to impress during the offseason program and see if he can’t make the squad as a reserve.

Welcome to Minnesota, Dan Feeney!