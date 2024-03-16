Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 March 2024

Note: There was no artificial intelligence used to produce this post. In fact, there was no intelligence used at all.

After not bending the knee to Cousins, Kwesi is finally able to do what he do. The results thus far have been fascinating at the very least and some of the free agents have been good gets IMO. I like the Greenard, Cashman, Van Ginkel, and Aaron Jones signings. The Darnold signing is aight I guess. The Quessenberry, Brandel, Bullard, and Powell re-signings are solid. The Sherfield and Tillery signings are decent I suppose.

The Texans trade revealed just how much he is free from you know who. He is wheeling and dealing in an effort to try to get that next possible QBOTF. There is no guarantee he will be able to trade up to the top 3 and trading up anywhere else seems foolish considering that McCarthy, Nix, and Penix are not worth trading up for. IMHO.

The Texans trade was fair and was based on a trade from the 2019 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis traded a first-round selection (26th) to Washington in exchange for

Washington’s second-round selection (46th) as well as a 2020 second-round selection.

I would just wait and see who drops if I could not get into the top 3. Maybe do a small trade with the Bears or Falcons?

...

Here is one former scout’s QB rankings ...

1. Spencer Rattler - Grade: First-Round

2. Michael Penix - Grade: First-Round

3. Joe Milton - Grade: First-Round

4. Bo Nix - Grade: First-Round

5. Drake Maye - Grade: First-Round

6. Jayden Daniels - Grade: Third-Round

7. Caleb Williams - Grade: Fourth-Round

8. JJ McCarthy - Grade: Fifth-Round

This obviously is a contrarian take on the QBs but the dude has scouted professionally before. It will be interesting to see how this grades out in a few years.

Here is his early 2023 QB rankings from Sept of 2022

Here is his 2023 First Round Value Board

I have to say that at this point, without watching a ton of “film” or “tape” (too funny), I am not a fan of trading UP to get JJ McCarthy. There is just too much unknown about what he can really do if he was forced to do it and the evaluation is mainly on “potential”. The Vikings want to get a QB with a ton of potential but they cannot give up a ton of draft capital to find out. They need to have more of a sure thing. It is a tough call really.

News and Links

Minnesota Vikings Free Agency 2024

An updated look at the Vikings’ 2024 NFL Draft picks

Vikings acquire second first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft from Houston Texans

Troy Dye to sign with Los Angeles Chargers

Khyiris Tonga to sign with Arizona Cardinals

Austin Schlottmann to sign with New York Giants

Vikings agree to one-year deal with OL Dan Feeney

Patriots Draft Asset: No. 3 Pick Value Increase After Vikings Trade?

Conversely, if New England is not convinced of selecting the “right guy,” they hold a significant amount of leverage in the process. Not only would the Vikings two 2024 first-rounders be in in the discussion, but the Pats could also proposition subsequent prime draft capital. In a similar circumstance in 2021, the Miami Dolphins were able to secure first-round picks in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2022 from the San Francisco 49ers in their bid to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Can Vikings Now Move Into Draft’s Top 3 For Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?

The Vikings could offer the same deal — 11, 23, and their 2025 first — to New England. That may well be enough to get a deal done for the third overall pick. The Vikings could even try to get a Day 2 pick back in that deal if they feel like trading two extra firsts to move up 8 spots isn’t a fair value. As a reference point, the 49ers traded No. 12, two future firsts, and a future third to move up to No. 3 for Trey Lance in 2021. But the Vikings’ immediate first-rounder at No. 23 holds more value than a future first.

One piece of context here is that the Vikings are probably going to have two third-round compensatory picks in the 2025 draft. They currently don’t have a second or third this year or a second next year, but having three thirds next year helps make up for that a bit.

https://overthecap.com/compensatory-picks

I am not sure about the compensatory picks. A 3rd for

Cousins - 3rd (likely)

Hunter cancelled by Greenard

Davenport cancelled by Cashman

Wonnum cancelled by Van Ginkel

Hicks cancelled by Darnold

If Osborn and Risner get sizable deals then maybe they would get an additional 3rd. My guess is it will be a 4th or 5th (more likely).

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Patriots

Sent: Pick 11 JC Latham, Pick 23 Johnny Newton, Pick 108 Beaux Limmer, 2025 MIN 1st

Received: Pick 3, Pick 68

...

Trade Partner: Bills

Sent: Pick 129 Jonah Elliss

Received: Pick 134, Pick 204

...

3. Drake Maye QB North Carolina 6’4” 223

68. Roman Wilson WR Michigan 5’10.4” 186

134. McKinley Jackson DT Texas A&M 6’1.5” 331

157. Jarrian Jones CB Florida State 6’0” 192

167. Myles Cole EDGE Texas Tech 6’5.7” 272

177. Hunter Nourzad OC Penn State 6’2.6” 319

204. Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville 5’11.6” 220

230. Tyler Owens S Texas Tech 6’2.1” 213

232. Joshua Karty K Stanford 6’1.6” 208

Maybe some would say this is too much to give up or not enough for the Patriots.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers traded the 12th overall selection, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Dolphins for the 3rd overall selection. So they gave up 4 picks to get 1.

But the future picks have less value than a current first round pick by most accounts. So the Vikings are giving up really good value by giving up 3 first round picks and a 4th round pick to get back the 3rd and 68th overall picks. It seems pretty fair and the Vikings might be able to keep that 4th round pick.

An alternate mock

Trade Partner: Rams

Sent: Pick 11 Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Received: Pick 19, Pick 52, Pick 217

...

Trade Partner: Chiefs

Sent: Pick 52, 2025 MIN 1st

Received: Pick 32, Pick 95

...

Trade Partner: Falcons

Sent: Pick 95, Pick 129

Received: Pick 79

...

19. Byron Murphy II DT Texas

23. Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State

32. Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

79. Ricky Pearsall WR Florida

108. Mason McCormick OG South Dakota State

157. Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville

167. Hunter Nourzad OC Penn State

177. Jarrian Jones CB Florida State

217. Steele Chambers LB Ohio State

230. Tyler Owens S Texas Tech

232. Joshua Karty K Stanford

This is the stoopid mock where Kwesi is unable to move into the top 3 and thus, has to pivot and change strategy. Here he trades down (with JJ McCarthy on the board) and picks up a 2nd and 6th round pick. He grabs a stud defensive tackle and a stud edge rusher. Then, he trades back up using a future first to get Penix (with JJ still on the board - hence the stoopid). I know, I know, WTF?

I kind of like it though.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: