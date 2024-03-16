The Vikings Should Consider Drafting Marvin Harrison Jr.

So, here we are. The Minnesota Vikings managed to pull off a rare pre-draft trade with the Houston Texans acquiring the #23rd overall pick. Now armed with two first-round picks, former day trader Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has the draft capital to move up into the top 4 for a quarterback.

Word on the street is that the Vikings are targeting Drake Maye, who has ties to a certain Vikings QBs coach and would fit perfectly in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. The problem is, it’s gonna be very hard to convince the Patriots, Commanders, or Bears to trade down when all of those teams need a quarterback. If I had to guess, Caleb Williams will be drafted first overall by the Bears, Jayden Daniels will be drafted with the second pick by the Commanders, and Drake Maye gets drafted third overall by the Patriots. It’s more likely that the Vikings trade up to #4 overall with the Arizona Cardinals, which would guarantee that the team gets a top 4 signal caller in this year’s draft.

J.J. McCarthy is the consensus QB4 in this year’s draft, but he’s not in the same tier as Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, or Jayden Daniels. The 21-year-old Michigan quarterback is a tough player to evaluate. On one hand, he won a national championship operating in a pro-style offense and was consistently clutch in big moments throughout the season. However, he wasn’t asked to do much in a run-first offense and his arm strength and deep ball accuracy leave a lot to be desired. That doesn’t mean McCarthy will be a bust, but I personally don’t view him as the kind of quarterback who would be comfortable in a pass-happy Kevin O’Connell offense where he’ll be asked to throw 30+ times a game.

If the Vikings don’t absolutely love J.J. McCarthy, then they should consider drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick. Selecting a wide receiver would be considered overkill in an offense that already has two young receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Marvin Harrison Jr. is a generational prospect at wide receiver and would make life even easier for Sam Darnold or a rookie QB. Additionally, this would give the Vikings more leverage in contract negotiations with Justin Jefferson who is seeking a historic contract extension that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

To be clear, I am not saying that the Vikings should trade Justin Jefferson. However, if they were ever in a situation where he demands a trade, they’d have the closest thing to a Justin Jefferson replacement at home in Marvin Harrison Jr. on a rookie contract for the next five seasons. Plus, the Vikings would be able to get an absolute haul for Jefferson which they could use to draft a QB like Shedeur Sanders next year if they’re not in love with J.J. McCarthy. Or, the Vikings can simply extend Jefferson and they’d have arguably the best group of skill players on offense in the entire league with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Marvin Harrison Jr., T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones.

Obviously, I would prefer if the Vikings found a way to land Drake Maye, but if that doesn’t happen, Kwesi should not be afraid to make the safe pick by drafting a generational receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr.