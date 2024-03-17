K.J. Osborn to sign with New England Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings have lost a player who was one of the key pieces of their receiving corps over the past few seasons.

Numerous sources are reporting that K.J. Osborn has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately made available.

Osborn was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft after a successful career at Miami (FL). He didn’t catch a pass in his rookie season, instead being relegated to punt return duties, and many wondered whether he would even make the team in 2021.

But make the team he did, and wound up flourishing in his role as the third receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. 2021 would be his best statistical season, as he caught 50 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. He continued his progress in 2022, putting up another 650 yards and five touchdowns on 60 catches, including a couple of game-winning touchdowns against Detroit and Carolina.

This past season, Osborn’s numbers dropped a bit thanks to a combination of poor quarterback play for the second half of the year and the rapid emergence of rookie Jordan Addison. Osborn caught 48 passes for 540 yards and found the end zone three times. With his rookie contract expiring and Jefferson and Addison entrenched on the depth chart above him, Osborn appears to have found an opportunity to play in an offense that should allow him a more prominent role.

Osborn also made headlines off the field last March, when he assisted in pulling a man from a burning car, saving his life.

K.J. Osborn was a great story during his time with the Vikings, and it’s tough to blame him for moving on for a different opportunity in New England. Hopefully the Vikings will be able to replace him both on and off the field.