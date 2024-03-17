SB Nation Reacts Results: Vikings fans like the team’s free agent signings

We’ve got our SB Nation Reacts results from the question we asked earlier this week, and it would appear that fans of the Minnesota Vikings like the first three players that the team brought into the fold in free agency this year quite a bit.

Since we were limited on how many questions we can put in each survey, we asked about the first three players the team signed during the “legal tampering” period. Those were edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, as well as linebacker Blake Cashman. Let’s give you the grades the signings got from our readers in the order that they were signed in, starting with Greenard.

A majority of our readers gave this signing an “A,” a total of 53%. Overall, 94% of our readers gave this one a “B” grade or better, while five percent graded it as a “C” and 1% of those who voted are fans of other NFC North teams, apparently.

Next, we’ll take a look at the signing of Andrew Van Ginkel.

The percentages for this one were darn near identical to the Greenard signing, with the “A” grade also getting 53% of the vote. The “B” grade decreased from 41% to 40% and the “C” grade went up from 5% to 6%. Given what the Vikings have to replace on the edge after the free agency dust settled, here’s hoping that the pair of Greenard and Van Ginkel can live up to the expectations of our readers.

Last, but not least, here’s what our readers thought of the signing of the former Golden Gopher, Blake Cashman.

This one doesn’t seem to have quite as much enthusiasm as the first two did, as the majority of our respondents gave the signing a “B” grade. That was how 51% of our readers graded it. Of the remaining votes, 34% of them went to an “A” grade while 13% marked it as a “C.”

Personally, I went with “A” for all of these because, first and foremost, I’m completely biased. But, in all seriousness, I like what the Vikings did here. They got younger and better at all of these positions and, hopefully, will give Brian Flores what he needs in order for the Vikings’ defense to continue to evolve and build upon the improvements they made from 2022 to 2023.

That’s our SB Nation Reacts survey for this week, folks. Thanks to everyone who took the time to participate this week, and we’ll have more of these questions for you as the offseason wears on.