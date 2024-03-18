The Vikings are on a Quest for the Holy Grail of Professional Football- Now They Must Choose Wisely

Now that the Kirk Cousins drama has played out with Cousins taking the guaranteed money and heading south to Atlanta, the focus moves to the draft and selecting a new franchise quarterback. The Vikings front office and coaching staff have been preparing and doing their due diligence on the past couple quarterback draft classes- and the current one as well. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also issued a statement saying he’d always had layers of contingencies planned at the quarterback position if Cousins chose to sign elsewhere. We are beginning to find out what those are.

But as prudent as having layers of contingencies can be in finding a way to get competent play from the quarterback position, at the end of the day either you sign a future Hall of Fame quarterback or you don’t. There is no shortage of first-round quarterbacks who quickly turned to dust, as the 2021 NFL draft has most recently demonstrated. Five quarterbacks were taken in the first 15 picks, including the first three picks, and four of them are now with new teams. Only #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence remains with the team that drafted him, and even he has proven a mid-tier performer rather than the generational talent he was thought to be by many evaluators.

An Elusive Feat

And now the Vikings are about to make that rare and fateful decision in choosing the holy grail of professional football: an elite quarterback that makes your team a perennial championship contender. But as the ancient knight in the old Indiana Jones movie so eloquently put it, ‘whereas the true grail will bring you eternal life, a false grail will take it from you.’

A Rare Event in Vikings History

Over the sixty-three previous drafts in Vikings’ franchise history, the Vikings have drafted a total of 27 quarterbacks. Most of those were in the later rounds. Only five were selected in the first thirty-two picks (Fran Tarkenton was picked 29th but also in the 3rd round back in 1961). So using a first-round draft pick on a quarterback is something the Vikings have rarely done in franchise history- only four times in sixty-three drafts.

The highest the Vikings have ever drafted a quarterback was at #11 in 1999 when they drafted Daunte Culpepper. As it stands now, the Vikings may at least tie that record next month if they stick and pick with their #11 pick. But with the trade for an additional first-round draft pick, they may move up in the draft and select a quarterback with the highest draft pick in franchise history.

No Success So Far

And while the Vikings haven’t taken a lot of shots using first-round picks to draft a quarterback, never in franchise history have the Vikings drafted a quarterback that they developed over a few years and helped the team be a perennial Super Bowl contender. After drafting Fran Tarkenton in the third round in 1961, the Vikings were not too good and eventually traded him to the Giants in 1967. It was only after the Vikings traded to get him back in 1972 that they went to three Super Bowls with him at quarterback, the first coming twelve years after he was drafted.

Other quarterbacks the Vikings picked in the first round had mixed but disappointing results. Tommy Kramer was a mid-level quarterback who started four playoff games in his career (appearing in one other), going 2-2. The Vikings made it to the conference championship game in 1987- eight years after Kramer was drafted- with mostly Wade Wilson at quarterback in the playoffs. Daunte Culpepper and Teddy Bridgewater had their careers derailed by injury, although Culpepper made it to the conference championship once as well- the worst performance in his career. Christian Ponder simply didn’t work out. Brad Johnson won a Super Bowl, but not with the Vikings.

So, what Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings front office and coaching staff are attempting to do next month (in all likelihood) is something that has never happened in Vikings franchise history: draft a quarterback that develops quickly and helps the team become a perennial championship contender.

Vikings Drafted Quarterbacks YEAR QUARTERBACK PICK # YEAR QUARTERBACK PICK # 2023 Jaren Hall 164 2021 Kellen Mond 66 2020 Nate Stanley 244 2014 Teddy Bridgewater 32 2011 Christian Ponder 12 2008 John David Booty 137 2007 Tyler Thigpen 217 2006 Tavaris Jackson 64 1999 Daunte Culpepper 11 1995 Chad May 111 1993 Gino Torretta 192 1992 Brad Johnson 227 1987 Brent Pease 295 1985 Steve Bono 142 1981 Wade Wilson 210 1979 Steve Dils 97 1977 Tommy Kramer 27 1976 Bill Salmon 289 1973 Mike Wells 80 1972 Neil Graff 414 1970 Bill Cappleman 51 1969 Brian Dowling 277 1968 Jim Haynie 387 1968 Bob Lee 441 1965 John Hankinson 100 1961 Fran Tarkenton 29 1961 Mike McFarland 267

The Vikings’ franchise record at drafting quarterbacks is not unlike many other NFL franchises. It’s an elusive feat for a variety of reasons, and even with all the analytics and much more extensive pre-draft process, the success rate hasn’t really improved over the years. According to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, only about 30% of quarterbacks selected in the first round are successful. And that definition of success- getting a second contract by the team that drafted them- is expansive enough to include the Daniel Joneses of the league, which fall well short of developing to make his team a perennial championship contender.

In fact, if you look back in the Super Bowl era at teams that have drafted quarterbacks and have gone on to be perennial championship contenders for five years or more the list is a short one:

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes (10)

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson (32)

The Bills and Josh Allen (7)

The Patriots and Tom Brady

The Seahawks and Russell Wilson

The Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger (11)

The Colts and Peyton Manning (1)

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers (24)

The Bills and Jim Kelly (14)

The 49ers and Joe Montana

The Cowboys and Troy Aikman (1)

The Raiders and Ken Stabler

The Steelers and Terry Bradshaw (1)

The Dolphins and Bob Griese (4)

That’s a total of just 14 quarterbacks among the hundreds drafted in nearly sixty years. And a couple of those in the 70s didn’t really carry their team as passing wasn’t as important back then. I didn’t count Roger Staubach and Bart Starr because they were drafted before the Super Bowl era. The Bengals and Joe Burrow have only made the playoffs twice, so they were not included but could be in the future. The Broncos and John Elway were not included because the Colts drafted Elway. Also, the Packers did not draft Brett Favre and the 49ers did not draft Steve Young. There could be a bit of recency bias with Jackson and Allen, but their teams have been among the Super Bowl favorites among oddsmakers, and Jackson has won MVP twice, so that qualifies.

Choose Wisely

At the end of the day, real success in drafting a quarterback is best defined in three words: Hall of Fame. All the quarterbacks above are or will most likely be in the Hall of Fame. But only 1% of all draft picks become Hall of Famers.

More encouraging for the Vikings is that there have been 126 quarterbacks selected in the first round in the Super Bowl era. Of those, the ten in bold above were first round picks, their pick number in parentheses. So, 8% of all quarterbacks drafted in the first round remained with the team that drafted them and helped turn their team into perennial championship contenders for at least five years. Still, that’s not many. Even among #1 overall picks in the Super Bowl era, only 3 of the 36 quarterbacks drafted #1 overall have led their teams to become perennial championship contenders for at least five years.

The Vikings have drafted Hall of Fame players at other positions in the first round (Alan Page, Ron Yary, Chris Doleman, Carl Eller, Randy Moss, Randall McDaniel) and Adrian Peterson, Harrison Smith, and Justin Jefferson may eventually make it there too. Maybe even Christian Darrisaw. That’s not a bad percentage of Hall of Famers from a total of 65 first-round draft picks the Vikings have made in franchise history. If you count the more recent potential Hall of Famers, that gives the Vikings around a 15% hit rate on future Hall of Famers with their first-round draft picks. That’s not bad and shows as a franchise they can produce Hall of Famers from first-round draft picks at a decent rate. In other words, they have chosen wisely in the past. Just not with a quarterback.

What Leads to a Good Choice?

So what leads to that all-important good choice at quarterback?

Timing and Situation

One of the most important factors is timing and the situation he’s thrust into. Having a good team around a young quarterback is a critical factor in his development and team success. That starts with a good offensive line and offensive weapons around him. Good defense helps too. When you look at the list above, nearly all the teams had a good team when the quarterback was drafted or did soon afterward. That includes good coaching.

It’s no secret that bad teams usually don’t have a good quarterback, and the worst of those usually have many holes in their roster and coaching and/or front office issues too. These are the teams with the worst records and that are making the first draft picks. And given the importance of the quarterback position, the top quarterbacks in any given draft are likely to be among the top picks in the draft. So, the worst teams often draft the top quarterbacks.

This is why such a high percentage of them don’t work out. The best QB prospects often come from good college teams that contribute to superior stats and performance that often result in them being drafted high. But transitioning to the much more competitive and high-performance environment of the NFL, only now on a bad team, can be a shock that few quarterbacks can survive. And even the best quarterback prospects need development, have weak/unproven aspects of their game, and need to adjust to the faster, more complex, and more competitive league environment. And so, if the coaching isn’t good, if the offensive line is sub-par, if the offensive weapons are weak, and/or if the defense is poor, a young quarterback is likely to struggle no matter how good his traits, football IQ, or other intangibles. We’ve seen this repeatedly in recent years with every quarterback the Jets and Browns have drafted. But there are nearly endless cases of top quarterbacks sinking fast after being drafted by bad teams.

So, if a team has a lot of holes and problems to fix that will likely doom a young quarterback, the timing may not be right to draft a quarterback. It’s better to draft at other positions to build the team around a young quarterback before drafting one.

But not every quarterback drafted in the first round, or even early in the first round, is drafted by a bad team. Sometimes good teams trade up in the draft. Sometimes a good team had a bad season due to injuries, leading to a high draft pick which they used on a quarterback. And sometimes a quarterback with perhaps some greater risk factors or misperceived shortcomings falls later in the first round and is drafted by a good team. And other quarterbacks may be drafted by a team during a turnaround, having drafted or acquired several players around the same time, and/or a coaching change, that turned things around.

For example, the Chiefs were a playoff team for three seasons before they drafted Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens had a top two defense and top ten offense before they drafted Lamar Jackson. The Bills made the playoffs the year before Josh Allen was drafted and added a lot of good players the next couple years. The Patriots had been to the playoffs in three of the previous five seasons before Brady, had the makings of a good defense, and were adding good players. The Seahawks had maybe the most successful draft ever the same year they drafted Wilson. The Steelers made the playoffs in two of the previous three seasons before they drafted Roethlisberger and the top defense his rookie year, which continued for several years afterward. The Colts had future Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Marvin Harrison when they drafted Peyton Manning. The Packers went to the conference championship with a top ten offense and defense the year before Rodgers took over at quarterback. The Bills had Andre Reed and Bruce Smith when Jim Kelly was drafted, but it took a couple years and Thurman Thomas before they put it all together. The 49ers had a top defense and Dwight Clark when Joe Montana was drafted. The Cowboys weren’t that good when Troy Aikman was drafted (either was Aikman) but got a boatload of draft picks from the Vikings in the Hershel Walker trade that built that 90s dynasty. The Raiders made the playoffs in five of the previous six seasons before they drafted Ken Stabler. The Steelers were not good before the drafted Terry Bradshaw, but drafted Hall of Famer Mel Blount that same year, then Jack Ham and Franco Harris. Mean Joe Greene and LC Greenwood were drafted the year before Bradshaw. It took the Dolphins a few years and hiring Don Shula after drafting Bob Griese before they became contenders.

And almost all had another thing in common: a Hall of Fame or Hall of Fame-caliber head coach. Andy Reid. John Harbaugh. Bill Belichick. Pete Carroll. Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin. Tony Dungy. Marv Levy. Bill Walsh. Jimmy Johnson. John Madden. Chuck Knoll. Don Shula.

When a young quarterback can lean on good teammates and coaches, his job becomes a lot easier and the learning curve easier to manage.

Accuracy, Decision-Making, Pocket Awareness, Clutch Performance

Beyond the situation a young quarterback is thrust into, there are four critical traits that lead to a Hall of Fame career as a quarterback in the NFL: Accuracy, Decision-Making, Pocket Awareness, and Clutch Performance.

The main job of the quarterback is to distribute the ball to playmakers. Handing off the ball is routine, but passing the ball requires accuracy. Inaccurate passes lead to missed opportunities and bad plays that can doom a team no matter how good their offensive weapons, offensive line, coaching, and defense. A lot of sub-factors go into being an accurate quarterback, however. Footwork, release, and arm strength for example.

Decision-making is also critical. Making good decisions to avoid negative plays, or not making a bad play worse, is part of it along with aggressively taking what the defense gives them rather than forcing the ball into a bad situation.

Being able to do so involves several sub-factors as well- being able to process quickly, understanding defenses, the offensive play call options, leverage, pre-snap reads, protection calls, good field vision, quickly moving through progressions, and being decisive when the opportunity presents itself, throwing with anticipation (i.e. throwing as a receiver makes his break). This is the most difficult aspect of quarterbacking in the NFL, and the most difficult for a young quarterback to learn. What the defense gives a quarterback may exist for only a split-second, so being able to process and act quickly is imperative. The recent advent of the S2 test, which measures a person’s ability to process information, perception, reaction time, tracking, improvisation, distraction, and other cognitive skills has shown to correlate better with success in this area than previous tests like the Wonderlic but isn’t foolproof either.

Pocket awareness is also a critical factor. Being able to operate efficiently within the pocket, recognize pressure, and move effectively to make or extend a play without being distracted by many large men battling in front of him is also critical as it is the situation on every passing play. Being able to respond to pressure including blitzes is part of this as well.

Lastly, being able to perform well under pressure and in clutch or high leverage situations like third downs or two-minute situations with the game on the line is critical to be considered an elite quarterback and ultimately a championship quarterback too. It doesn’t have to be ‘out of structure’ ability or dual-threat ability- a typical pocket passer can also be a clutch performer as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana were- but the ability to deliver what is required when the game is on the line is the ultimate difference maker between a good and elite quarterback.

Unfortunately, there is no reliable measure for this critical skill that can be applied to quarterback prospects in the draft. Sometimes clutch performance in college carries on to the NFL and sometimes it doesn’t. But without the other critical factors, including a strong work ethic, the ability to perform in clutch situations is nearly impossible.

Nice-to-Have but Non-Critical Factors

Often in the pre-draft process many evaluators become enamored with a quarterback’s big arm, prototypical size or Combine testing. These are all nice to have, but not critical to being an elite quarterback. Most elite quarterbacks have some of these qualities, but rarely all of them. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning did not possess elite athleticism as rookies or elite arm strength, and that didn’t improve as they aged into their late 30s- but they still racked up championships and MVPs. Brady and Manning could extend plays on occasion but were never elite ‘out of structure’ quarterbacks. Rodgers improved in that area over time by practicing it with his receivers rather than having it as an innate skill.

What Does All This Mean for the Vikings Chances of Drafting a Hall of Famer?

The first factor of generally having a good team and coaching increases the Vikings odds of drafting- and developing a first-round quarterback into a future Hall of Famer. The Vikings offensive line is decent, their offensive weapons might be the best in the league collectively, and having a couple former NFL quarterbacks as QB coach and head coach should put whichever quarterback the Vikings draft in a good position to develop into a Hall of Famer.

But the Vikings will need to avoid making the same mistake the 49ers did in drafting Trey Lance. Lance had a big arm, dual-threat, excellent win-loss and championship record, good size, but didn’t pass much in college and as it turned out was unable to process quickly or throw with anticipation, leading him to stare down his receivers and often wait to see them open before throwing. That doesn’t work in the NFL.

Of the six top quarterbacks in this draft- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr., any one of them could turn into a Hall of Famer- or none of them. They all have critical areas where they are weak or unproven, in addition to strengths in several areas. Check out my breakdown of the top QBs here.

Beyond the stats and scouting reports, however, are other contextual interpretations of quarterback performance. QBs with four or five years of starting experience should be better than those with only two or three years. And which quarterback had the better team around him? That will influence stats as well. And of the quarterback’s problems or weaknesses, which are fixable and which are not or tend to linger with them to the NFL? And lastly, which quarterback is the best fit for the Vikings’ scheme and personnel?

DraftKings has the Vikings most likely to draft JJ McCarthy at +100 (50% probability), followed by Bo Nix at +200 (33.3% probability) and Michael Penix Jr. at +250 (28.6% probability), and Jayden Daniels at +600 (14.3% probability). Drake Maye is off a lot of books but I’ve found odds for the Vikings taking him at +900 (10% probability) on a couple offshore books. The Patriots and Commanders remain the heavy favorites to draft Maye on these books. It would seem the uncertainty about which team will draft Maye is the most in flux, however, which is why many bookmakers are not listing odds at the moment.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he had layers of contingencies for the quarterback position after Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons, and we are seeing that unfold. First he acquired Sam Darnold as a backup who could play if a rookie draft pick was not ready this season. Secondly, he made the draft pick trade with Houston to give him more flexibility in the upcoming draft.

My own view is that this move positioned him to potentially move up into the top three and pick either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, or stay at #11 and pick JJ McCarthy, or pick Bo Nix or Michael Penix later in the first round, depending on how the draft unfolds and whether acceptable trade opportunities present themselves. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah mentioned on KFAN today that the draft pick trade with Houston gave them, “the best flexibility for whatever may happen” and, “there is a preferred scenario, but the process is ongoing.”

That suggests there is no trade deal firmly in place to move up in the draft, but that could change. It may also suggest, depending on how you read the tea leaves, that Kwesi is attempting to come to an agreement to trade up, and that may be the preferred scenario, but he has yet to agree to terms. The Commanders, Patriots, and Cardinals are rumored to be the teams the Vikings are talking to the most, with the Patriots being perhaps the most likely team to make a trade with the Vikings.

Stay tuned.

