Alexander Mattison to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

The man that started last season atop the depth chart at running back for the Minnesota Vikings will get an opportunity for a fresh start out in the desert.

BREAKING: Free agent RB Alexander Mattison is signing with the #Raiders, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Still just 25 years old, Mattison had 17 TDs in five seasons with the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/EZ4Tq9Q5aR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

Jordan Schultz is reporting that running back Alexander Mattison is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Terms of the deal were not immediately made available.

The Vikings selected Mattison with the last pick of the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in purple as the primary backup to Dalvin Cook, and finally got his opportunity to be the lead back after signing a two-year deal last offseason. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way the Vikings and Mattison had hoped and the team released him ahead of the start of the new league year.

Mattison led the Vikings in rushing last season with 700 yards but did not find the end zone on the ground, though he did have three touchdown receptions on the year.

The Raiders have a hole at the running back position after losing Josh Jacobs in free agency, and now Mattison will be asked to replace him, at least in part. The Raiders will likely look to supplement the position further in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Best of luck to Alexander Mattison as he makes his way to Vegas. . .except, of course, for when he lines up against the Vikings.