Oli Udoh to sign with New Orleans Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are saying farewell to another free agent, one that missed almost all of last season.

Per numerous sources, offensive lineman Oli Udoh is signing with the New Orleans Saints. Terms of the deal were not immediately made available.

Udoh was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Elon University. He was inactive for almost every game his rookie season, save for the regular season finale that saw the Vikings rest a lot of their starters. He got a bit more playing time in 2020, and in 2021 started 16 of the Vikings’ 17 games at the right guard spot.

He went back to a reserve role in 2022 and appeared in just two games in 2023 before suffering a nasty quad injury in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team placed him on injured reserve and he was not brought back during the season.

Udoh saw some time at pretty much every spot on the offensive line except center during his time in Minnesota. There wasn’t any indication that the team was interested in bringing him back but he might have been someone decent to have as depth up front. Now, he’ll be plying his trade in the Big Easy.

Best of luck to Oli Udoh going forward, except. . .as always. . .for when he lines up against the Vikings.