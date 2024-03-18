Joshua Dobbs to sign with San Francisco 49ers

The man that led the Minnesota Vikings to one of their most improbable wins in recent memory is taking his talents to the West Coast.

Congrats @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @49ers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 18, 2024

Mike McCartney, who I believe serves as Josh Dobbs’ agent, is reporting that Dobbs is signing a one-year deal with the defending NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings traded for Dobbs at the NFL trade deadline this past year following the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by Kirk Cousins. Dobbs then had to jump into the fire in place of Jaren Hall, who suffered a concussion in the first quarter of his first NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons and led the Vikings to a 31-28 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, finding Brandon Powell with less than 30 seconds left to seal the victory.

Dobbs then led the team to a win the next week at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New Orleans Saints, but things unraveled quickly from there. Dobbs struggled in the team’s next two games, including a four-interception performance in a 12-10 loss to Chicago on Monday Night Football. The week after that, Dobbs was benched for Nick Mullens late in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders and did not see any more action the rest of the way.

The Josh Dobbs era in Minnesota was fun for a little while, but now the Passtronaut is moving on to another team. Best of luck to him going forward, unless he has to line up against the Vikings.