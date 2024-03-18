Vikings agree to one-year deal with DL Jonah Williams

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams has been a member of the Minnesota Vikings before. By this time tomorrow, he’ll have already exceeded the time he spent in purple the last time he was here.

Numerous sources are reporting that the Vikings and Williams have agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The deal won’t have any effect on the Vikings’ potential Compensatory picks, which is something we touched on briefly earlier today.

Williams was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent all of 2020 on their practice squad, and made the big roster the following season. He played in eight games for the Rams in that 2021 season before he was waived.

That was when the Vikings claimed him off of waivers, but upon arriving and meeting with team doctors he failed his physical, causing the team to put him back on waivers after just one day. He then signed back with the Rams’ practice squad and was there for their Super Bowl victory that season.

Over the last two seasons, the 6’5”, 275-pound Williams has appeared in 33 out of 34 possible games for the Rams, including starting 16 games for them this past season. He finished the 2023 season with two sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and 49 combined tackles.

Williams should have every opportunity to make the team this summer and could, at the very least, provide some decent depth for a team that had its issues on the defensive line for most of last season.

Welcome to Minnesota, Jonah Williams!