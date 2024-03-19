Justin Jefferson to be featured in upcoming Netflix docuseries

Last year, football fans everywhere got a look at the off-field life of then-Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, via the series Quarterback from the folks at Netflix. Well, Netflix is at it again with a new series, and yet another member of the Vikings will be prominently featured.

Davante Adams

Justin Jefferson

George Kittle

Deebo Samuel

Amon-Ra St. Brown



From the creators of QUARTERBACK, RECEIVER is coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/OVUH2X2YQ6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2024

Netflix has announced an upcoming series called Receiver, and Justin Jefferson is one of five players who will be in the spotlight. There is no release date yet for the series, other than it’s “Coming Soon.”

A brief description from the Netflix website describes the series like this:

While NFL quarterbacks may be more likely to be named MVP or become household names, the perfect Hail Mary pass is meaningless without someone there to catch it. Those athletes — the precise, pristine pass catchers — take center stage in Receiver, the new eight-episode docuseries that follows five athletes throughout their 2023 season, navigating tremendous pressures both on and off the field. The series comes from NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions, the creative team behind last summer’s Quarterback.

Along with Jefferson, the series will also feature Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions.

Given that Jefferson spent about half of last season sidelined with a hamstring injury, it will be interesting to see how the series handles his situation as they follow along with these five players. I don’t want to make any assumptions, but my guess is that it will focus on his efforts to get back on the field after his injury and his support for his teammates while he was forced out of action.

Once there’s a trailer and/or release date for Receiver, we will bring it to you here. Are you folks as fired up for this one as most folks seemed to be for Quarterback last year?