Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 March 2024

Every year there is a draft prospect that shoots up the draft board and sometimes becomes the darling of the media draftniks. Will Levis and Malik Willis rose up the boards for some reason and many folks claimed they would not last until the late first.

This year, it is JJ McCarthy for me. All of a sudden, after the combine, this dude is a top 10 pick and folks are saying the Vikings need to give up multiple first round picks if they want him? Really? That is a huge risk. If they can get him at 11 then fine. Maybe give up a third or something to move up a couple of spots with the Bears if they would do it.

The Vikings are going to work him out privately so that will lead many to believe he is the one they want. Could it be subterfuge? Who knows?

News and Links

Minnesota Vikings Free Agency 2024

The Vikings are on a Quest for the Holy Grail of Professional Football- Now They Must Choose Wisely

Don’t be surprised if the Vikings slow down a bit in free agency

Alexander Mattison to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

Oli Udoh to sign with New Orleans Saints

Joshua Dobbs to sign with San Francisco 49ers

Vikings agree to one-year deal with DL Jonah Williams

Three-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up for QB J.J. McCarthy

4. **TRADE** MINNESOTA VIKINGS: QB J.J. MCCARTHY, MICHIGAN

Vikings receive Pick No. 4 and a 2025 fifth-round pick; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 11, 23 and a 2025 third-round pick

Wow! That is a lot to give up for the possible 4th best QB in the draft. Two first round picks plus a future third round pick to get a young man with potential. Too much for me.

Vikings Trade Pitch Flips WR Justin Jefferson for Elite QB Prospect

However, if the Vikings are willing to include wide receiver Justin Jefferson or left tackle Christian Darrisaw, they could potentially get into the top three and make a play for one of the best three QB prospects in the 2024 class: Caleb Williams of USC, Jayden Daniels of LSU or Drake Maye of UNC.

“The [New England] Patriots need solutions at wide receiver and left tackle, and the Vikings have standouts at both positions … but trading either player as part of a move would set that new quarterback behind before he ever steps on the field,” Barnwell wrote. “And while Nos. 11 and 23 wouldn’t be enough to land the third pick, Nos. 11, 23 and either Jefferson or Darrisaw would be too expensive of a price to pay. If the Vikings do make a move with the Patriots, it would have to be their two first-rounders and a future first-rounder as the basis for a deal.”

While Barnwell ultimately came to the conclusion Saturday that three first-rounders would be Minnesota’s cost to trade into the top three, that conclusion ignores his own assessment in October of Jefferson’s trade value.

“I don’t think Jefferson would land three first-round picks in a trade, but the Vikings likely would be able to nab two first-rounders and a mid-round pick or a starting-caliber veteran if they decided to rebuild from the ground up and trade him,” Barnwell wrote in October 2023.

Field Yates of ESPN predicted on Friday that Minnesota will ultimately land on McCarthy as their guy and use the Nos. 11 and 23 picks to move up to the fifth selection and draft him. However, it’s Yates’ belief that the trade will cost the Vikings all three picks Barnwell suggested the team could use to move into the third slot.

“With quarterbacks coming off the board quickly, I have the Vikings sending pick Nos. 11 and 23, along with a 2025 first-rounder, to the Chargers for this No. 5 selection,” Fields wrote, adding that McCarthy will be Minnesota’s pick in that scenario.

That is freakin terrible. Three first round picks to get JJ McCarthy. No way. If they do that then they had better be right. It is still too high of a cost. The team would have to get back a 2nd or 3rd this year for that kind of deal to move up to 5.

NFL Draft Rumors: Vikings Arrange J.J. McCarthy Private Workout After Texans Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have arranged a private workout with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy following a trade with the Houston Texans that gave them a second first-round pick, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

According to Breer, Minnesota plans to have quarterbacks coaches Josh McCown and Grant Udinski in attendance at McCarthy’s pro day and head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at a private workout.

“[The Vikings] had plans in motion for quarterbacks coaches Josh McCown and Grant Udinski to be in Ann Arbor for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s pro day this Friday,” Breer wrote. “Minnesota also arranged a private workout on campus with McCarthy for next week, with [head coach Kevin] O’Connell and [GM Kwesi] Adofo-Mensah set to make that trip.”

McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023, leading Michigan to a national championship.

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department considers McCarthy to be the No. 54 player and the No. 4 quarterback in this year’s draft class. He sits only behind quarterbacks Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, all of whom are expected to be drafted in the top 10.

Vikings Star Pushing for Teammate’s Return Amid Free Agency Stance

Minnesota Vikings guard Dalton Risner slow-played things last offseason, keeping his options open before signing with the team in September.

Now back in free agency, there is some uncertainty around his future. He posted a pointed message on social media. But if teammate and left tackle Christian Darrisaw has his way, Risner will be lining up next to him in 2024 just as he did this past season.

Continuity would be nice.

How Darnold’s short 49ers tenure helped entice Vikings to sign him

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have been impressed with Darnold’s game since his 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers, but per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, it was Darnold’s continued growth thereafter that ultimately brought him to Minnesota.

“The year-over-year growth was there, too, in how he’d cleaned up his feet and was playing faster with the offense in the little time he had as a 49er (and in the end of a blowout loss to the Ravens, in particular),” Breer wrote in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column.

Minnesota viewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield as a viable option, too, Breer added, but didn’t believe he would leave Tampa Bay. The Vikings then turned their attention to the idea of signing an “affordable vet with upside” and pursuing quarterbacks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

“He’s always shown those things, whether it was the end of [2022] with Carolina that he can go in and play winning football, you know, tough circumstances sometimes find all quarterbacks in this league,” O’Connell said at a press conference last week (h/t Vikings.com). “I think that’s just the life of an NFL quarterback and you know, then he gets a chance to go to San Francisco with Kyle [Shanahan] and Brian [Griese], and I thought they did a great job with him because his tape from one year to the next, you see some things that translate.

“High level, you can tell he was really working on things, my conversations with him about his feet and eyes and reading with his feet and playing in rhythm and being able to make great decisions with a football all leads you to, and he’s making, you know, those comments are being made out of experience of not only things he’s done well, but we all sometimes have our greatest growth in moments of failure.

“The level of that failure at this position tends to be magnified because it’s for all to see. Wins or losses tend to get put on that player regardless of circumstance around them or the voice in the headset or all the things that goes into it. And I’d like to think, I’m confident in the combination of all those things for us here in Minnesota and where Sam’s at in his career, that this makes this a great opportunity for both the Vikings and Sam.”

Vikings Newcomers Psyched to Team with Harrison Smith

Aaron Jones is ready to share a sideline with Harrison Smith … and vice versa.

The two have been long-time opponents, playing against one another 11 times since the Packers drafted Jones in 2017.

“You know, I had to block him my rookie year,” Jones recently laughed. “I remember him putting me on the turf, on my backside. I went to Coach [Mike McCarthy], ‘Can we change the protection?’ “

Little did Jones know, seven years later he’d sign with the Vikings in free agency – and Smith would restructure his contract to return for a 13th season with Minnesota.

“I’m happy to be here with him. Learn from him,” Jones told media members last week. “Pick his brain, see how he’s been able to play for so long and stay healthy.”

“Everybody knows about Harrison Smith,” former Texans edge rusher Jonathan Greenard said. “I think it’s amazing for a guy to do that and obviously know what’s ahead of the team and put the team first and understand where he’s trying to take them. […] You need that guy in the league, just so that way you can weather any storm and go talk to him about anything.

“I can’t wait to meet him; can’t wait to be alongside him,” Greenard added. “I know he’s a dog. He’s a warrior.”

“A guy that can stay in one organization that long, he’s obviously doing something right,” Van Ginkel said. “I’m looking forward to learning from him and instilling that into my game.”

Then there’s linebacker Blake Cashman, who was an underclassman at Eden Prairie High School when Smith was drafted out of Notre Dame.

Cashman said he’s watched “a lot of plays” Smith has made over the years and views him as an outstanding person.

“And from what I hear, an outstanding man,” Cashman added. “To share a locker room with him, it’s gonna be great to learn from such a talented football player, a guy that plays the game the right way.”

The 27-year-old noted that Smith’s willingness to again restructure his deal to stay with the Vikings says something not only about his character but about the organization.

“We all want to be a part of this culture,” Cashman said. “In order to be successful in this league, you’ve got to have a sense of camaraderie and accountability. And the Minnesota Vikings have that.”

Smith couldn’t agree more. It’s the love of the game that’s kept him on the field – and the people who have kept him in Minnesota.

“It’s not just about myself,” he said. “It’s about people I’ve been around, and teammates I’ve had, support staff. Too many people to name, really.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” Smith added. “And I want to continue it.”

Can they put him in the Ring of Honor while still playing?

Adofo-Mensah on Vikings Trade: ‘The Best Flexibility for Whatever’

Heading into the third offseason for Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell, the team has reflected on its approach so far and refined its process to map out this year’s course of action.

“You just put yourself in the situation, look at all your options … have parameters and vision. And then the options kind of make the decisions for you, in a sense.” Adofo-Mensah said Monday as a guest on KFAN’s 9 to Noon show with “Voice of the Vikings” Paul Allen. “Everything’s on the table, and we’re trying to do our best to compete for a long time.

“We’re entering year three, so we’re growing in the same way that a young player would grow,” Adofo-Mensah added. “I think we had a great offseason, had a lot of, you know, look-in-the-mirror moments: ‘How do we get better? How do we communicate better? How do we [improve] as a group?’ And we’ve done that, and we’ve had probably our best conversations as a team. Everybody’s been pointed the same direction. And I think that’s the result that you’ve seen – just everybody pointing the same way, communicating well, and obviously, it’s not perfect. We’ll always keep trying to get better. But we’re really happy about where we are as a group.”

What was gained in the trade?

The Vikings sent their second-round (42nd overall) pick this year, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection (188th) to the Texans in exchange for the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-round pick (232nd overall) in this year’s draft.

The aggressive move gives the Vikings two selections in the first round (joining the 11th overall pick) and tons of flexibility.

Adofo-Mensah explained what went into the decision.

“We just looked at every scenario and said, ‘OK, well, what if this happens, how would you play this out? Or this happens? How would you play this out?’ And we just thought that that move gave us the best flexibility for whatever can happen.

“Ultimately, teambuilding isn’t this one-size-fits-all exercise,” Adofo-Mensah added. “There’s ways you can build a championship team with certain types of quarterbacks, certain types of players around them. And we’re trying to set ourselves up to be one of those and ultimately be in that last game.”

The Vikings can keep both selections, or package one or both with something else in order to move up the board.

“I would say at this point, there’s a preferred scenario, but you know, the process is ongoing,” Adofo-Mensah offered. “We haven’t finished all our evaluations, we’re still vetting all the different options that are available at every position. So you know, I would say that right now there’s a preference, but these are things that update in real time as we get new information.”

Allen followed up to get a few more thoughts from Adofo-Mensah on why the Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year deal.

“We like his skill set that he brings to the table. Again, you’re talking about somebody who’s talented – a team took him No. 3 overall,” Adofo-Mensah said. “And you talk about the life cycle of a quarterback and how they grow. And on average, when did they hit their peak or whatever? And there’s a reason. Number of reps in practice, first game, seeing different coverages, making decisions. And then you talk about the context around them – what offensive line are they playing with, what system? Who were they throwing to? All those things matter. And so we looked at Sam as somebody we think could give us a performance at that position. It’ll look different than Kirk, obviously. Different players, but we’re happy about what it can look like.

Allen and Adofo-Mensah also discussed Darnold’s potential for making off-schedule plays and a mobility that some may undervalued.

“I think we talked about on-schedule, off-schedule, and ‘Can you make plays outside of the confines of what Kevin called?’ And we think he has that ability to correct some mistakes,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It’s not just that he’s fast, but I think he’s physical. He’s not an easy guy to bring down to the ground, and he can reset platforms in the pocket when it’s not always clean. And then yeah, it’s third-and-3 and they’re playing two-man, he can get up and get you the first down.”

Pelissero offers insight into what Vikings might be trying to do in NFL Draft

“When you make a move, over a month out from the draft, to acquire a second first-round pick, it’s a pretty clear indication that you’re amassing ammunition to try to go up. The only question is how high can you – and do you want to – go to get the quarterback of your choice,” said Pelissero.

“Let’s assume the Bears stay put at one. Nobody in the league has a full handle on what Washington is going to do at No. 2,” Pelissero said. “You’ve got a completely new regime, a heavily involved owner. You’ve got a former NBA general manager who is in every meeting, advising the people. There’s not a lot of history there to tell you what they might do at two... Everything would suggest they’re going to take [a quarterback] at No. 2. The Patriots also, it’s a new regime there. You’ve got Eliot Wolf making the call on the final pick but you’ve got the Krafts involved in this. You’ve got a new coaching staff led by Jerod Mayo.

“If I had to say which team would be viewed within the league as the most likely to move, you’d say it’s the Patriots at three but I don’t know that we can sit here and say at 100% that the Commanders are not going to move at least a little bit off of No. 2. It all depends – as they’re starting a ground-up rebuild – what type of offers they might have and I would bet you that [Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah], over the next 38 days, will be talking to both of those teams about whether or not there’s something that could be done to get them off that pick.”

Pelissero, when asked which QB the Vikings might be favoring, said they’re looking for “someone who can take on a lot of information and is a fast processor” as well as someone who has “leadership traits.”

“I think the easy answer is to say if it’s not [Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye] then it’s J.J. McCarthy,” Pelissero continued.

“I don’t foresee it being Bo Nix, that would surprise me,” Pelissero continued. “Is it Michael Penix? The medical is going to be the key. Not everybody is going to feel great about the health things there.”

So Penix and Nix, with all the games they have played, do not process as fast as JJ and are not as good of leaders? Please.

Matthew Coller: A new hope for the Vikings

The last frontier of the Cousins dream was 2022 when the Vikings started 8-1. Maybe Kevin O’Connell’s culture was the secret sauce. After the Vikings beat the Bills in an all-time entertaining game, buzz surrounding the purple reached its highest point since Cousins’ fade pass to Kyle Rudolph to beat the Saints. Many declared them legitimate contenders at that moment. But over the remainder of the season they went 5-4, including a loss to the Giants via a miserable defensive performance and memorable checkdown on fourth-and-8.

Even heading into the Giants game most Vikings faithful had already heard about the team’s negative point differential and watched Mike White throw all over their defense. It wasn’t a team that felt close to playing for the Lombardi Trophy, even if their final regular season record hinted that they were.

When Cousins elected to dive into a pool of Atlanta’s gold like Scrooge McDuck on Monday, the idea of building a championship team looked closer than any point since Case Keenum walked off the field in Philadelphia. Not immediately, of course.

What happened in the subsequent days breathed life into the view that they had gotten closer and not farther away with Cousins’ enormous cap charges soon to be off the books. They acquired three defensive players who were among the best at their craft last year rather than reaching for third-wave free agents with limited dollars to spend. They traded for the Houston Texans’ first-round pick, presumably with the plan to move up to the top of the draft and pick an elite quarterback prospect.

The fervor returned.

Everyone knows draft pick quarterbacks might not work. You don’t have to tell anyone that, especially after most of the 2021 draft class was traded away over the last two offseasons. But when it works, it really works.

Vikings appear to be getting two third-round compensatory picks in 2025

“I’d be surprised if it wasn’t at least one third and then some other ones,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on KFAN radio Monday morning.

Yore Mock

Trades

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 5; 2024: Round 3, Pick 69

Los Angeles Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 11; 2024: Round 1, Pick 23

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 3; 2024: Round 3, Pick 68

New England Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 5; 2025: Round 1

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 65

Carolina Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 68; 2024: Round 6, Pick 177

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 132, 2024: Round 7, Pick 251

San Francisco Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 129

...

3. Drake Maye QB North Carolina

65. Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State

69. Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale

108. Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

132. McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M

157. Jarrian Jones CB Florida State

167. Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville

230. Tip Reiman TE Illinois

232. Malik Mustapha S Wake Forest

251. Joshua Karty K Stanford

I now I have see some folks predicting the Vikings would give up three first round picks to get to 5 but that should not happen.

Trading from five to three and giving up the future first is steep butyou get back a third and maybe it should be a second.

An alternate mock

Trades

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 5; 2024: Round 3, Pick 69

Los Angeles Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 11; 2024: Round 1, Pick 23

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 74; 2024: Round 5, Pick 143

Atlanta Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 69

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 99

Los Angeles Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 108; 2024: Round 5, Pick 167

...

5. Jayden Daniels QB LSU

74. Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State

99. Christian Haynes IOL UConn

129. Javon Baker WR UCF

143. Jarrian Jones CB Florida State

157. Khristian Boyd DL Northern Iowa

177. Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville

230. Garret Greenfield OT South Dakota State

232. Joshua Karty K Stanford

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: