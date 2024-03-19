Vikings, CB Shaq Griffin agree to one-year deal

Yesterday, yours truly suggested in this space that perhaps the Minnesota Vikings would slow down a bit in free agency knowing what they could, potentially, reap in 2025 as a result.

Oops.

Per Jordan Schultz, the Vikings have agreed to the terms of a one-year, $6 million deal with cornerback Shaq Griffin.

Griffin was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons in the Pacific Northwest, garnering a Pro Bowl berth in 2019. After his time in Seattle was up, he signed a three-year deal with nearly $45 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Griffin made it through his first season with the Jaguars and played fairly well, but then appeared in only five games in 2022 before suffering a back injury and being placed on injured reserve. The Jaguars then released him during the 2023 offseason.

He then signed with the Houston Texans and appeared in ten games for them with six starts before being waived and claimed by the Carolina Panthers, where he finished the 2023 season.

In his career, the 28-year-old Griffin has started 79 of the 89 games he’s played in and has collected seven interceptions along with 64 passes defended.

Griffin gives the Vikings another veteran option at the cornerback spot along with Byron Murphy to potentially help guide a pretty young Vikings’ cornerback room. Hopefully he can show guys like Mekhi Blackmon, Andrew Booth Jr., and Akayleb Evans a few things.

Welcome to Minnesota, Shaq Griffin!