Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 March 2024

It is always great to see the NFL Draft Prospects go through their testing at the combine. It doesn’t matter all that much if they do not test well because they still have their pro day. It is just good to see players and how they are put together and how they move around a bit.

Braden Fiske looked good as did Ruke Orhorhoro. Byron Murphy is talked about as a top 20 pick but I would be fine with Fiske in the second. Not sure about the EDGE rushers after Verso, Turner, and Laiatu Latu. Chop Robinson tests very well but where is the production?

The defensive backs ran well for the most part. Quinyon Mitchell solidified himself as a first rounder IMHO. Others that looked good were Andru Phillips and Cole Bishop.

Tight End Theo Johnson was outstanding and had a perfect 10.0 ras score!

Cant wait to see the QBs, WRs, and RBs today.

NFL combine: 40-yard dash, QB and WR key measurements, news and more

Checking in at 219 is sizable. Joe Burrow has 9-inch hands, fwiw... https://t.co/EwzV602OpD — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 2, 2024

Since yore last open thread

SB Nation Reacts Results: Hunter over Cousins for our readers

Combine Preview - What to Expect for the Vikings

It’s Crunch Time for Kwesi

Kirk Stakes Heating Up: Atlanta Reportedly All-In on Acquiring Cousins

Combine News

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Braden Fiske, Dallas Turner sizzle

Stock Up

Braden Fiske Florida State DT

His 4.78-second 40 and outstanding 4.37-second 20-yard shuttle time are evidence of his quickness. Fiske also fared well in the jumps (33 1/2-inch vertical, 9-foot-9 broad jump), though he was a bit lighter than teams might like as an interior lineman (292 pounds) and possesses shorter arms (31 inches).

Byron Murphy II Texas DT

He ran a 4.87-second 40, which was impressive at 297 pounds. O

Chop Robinson Penn State Edge

His 4.48-second 40 (with a 1.54 10-yard split) was impressive, especially at 254 pounds. His average height (6-2 7/8) and length (32 1/2-inch arm, 76 1/4-inch wingspan) might still be an obstacle for him against bigger blockers.

Stock down

Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB

He chose not to run the 40 at the combine, though, and his length (31 5/8-inch arm, 77 1/8-inch wingspan) and jumps (32 1/2-inch vertical, 9-foot-8 broad) were average for the position.

Jer’Zhan Newton Illinois DT

It was no surprise Newton was among the smaller defensive tackles at the combine (6-1 5/8, 304 pounds). However, it’s his average length that might be more of an issue for some teams (32 3/8-inch arm, 75 7/8-inch wingspan). Newton did not run the 40-yard dash or participate in drills.

Darius Robinson Missouri Edge

Even at 285 pounds, Robinson ‘s 4.95-second 40 was disappointing. Robinson did show some explosiveness in his jumps (35-inch vertical, 9-foot-3 broad).

Bralen Trice Washington Edge

Listed at 274 pounds on the Huskies’ website, the 6-3 1/2-inch edge rusher weighed in at 245 pounds in Indianapolis. His average length (32 1/2-inch arm, 77 5/8-inch wingspan) might be a concern for some teams and his 40-yard dash time of 4.72 seconds was not exceptional for a player of his size.

Caleb Williams isn’t throwing at NFL combine, but another decision he made may tell us even more

“Not 32 teams can draft me,” Williams said Friday morning. “There is only one of me. So the teams that I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical and that’ll be it.”

“I played around 30-something games I believe,” he said. “Go ahead and watch real live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor.”

Williams expects to go No. 1.

“I don’t think I’m not going to be No. 1,” Williams said. “I put in all the hard work. All of the time, effort, energy into being that. I don’t think of a Plan B. That’s kind of how I do things in my life. I don’t think of a Plan B.

“Stay on Plan A and then when things don’t work out find a way to make Plan A work.”

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Biggest Winners from Day 1

2024 NFL Combine: News, Notes and Highlights from Day 2 Workouts

2024 NFL Combine: Winners, Losers From Thursday’s Workouts

2024 NFL Combine: Winners, Losers From Friday’s Workouts

Yore Mock

R1 11 Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB Height: 6’2” Weight: 213

R2 42 Troy Fautanu Washington OG Height: 6’3” Weight: 312

R4 109 Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DL3T Height: 6’4” Weight: 295

R4 130 Johnny Wilson Florida State WR Height: 6’6” Weight: 240

R5 156 Trevin Wallace Kentucky ILB Height: 6’1” Weight: 244

R5 166 Evan Williams Oregon S Height: 6’1” Weight: 198

R6 182 Jaylen Wright Tennessee RB Height: 5’11” Weight: 210

R6 195 Qwan’tez Stiggers Toronto Argonauts CB Height: 6’0” Weight: 197

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: