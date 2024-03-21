Will the Vikings Pay the QB Tax in the NFL Draft, & What is it? Let’s Mock Too!

In the latest episode of The Real Forno Show, hosts Tyler Forness and Dave dive into the intriguing concept of the ‘Quarterback Tax’ in the NFL Draft. This much-discussed notion suggests that teams have to pay a premium to secure a quarterback in the draft. But how substantial is this tax, and does it even exist in the form that many believe it does? Let’s delve into the complexities of the NFL Draft, the concept of the ‘QB tax,’ and the importance of the quarterback’s leadership qualities thrown into the conversation.

The Concept of the Quarterback Tax

Tyler kicks off the episode by introducing and pondering over the concept of the ‘quarterback tax.’ In the world of NFL drafts, this refers to the additional price teams need to pay to secure their preferred quarterback. It’s a crucial question to consider, especially when it comes to the Minnesota Vikings’ strategies.

“The quarterback tax is a very interesting idea. You’re going to have to pay more to get a quarterback. But how much more? And what can history tell us about that data?” - Tyler Forness

Tyler notes that teams have historically given up significant amounts of draft capital to move up in the selection order. He references several past instances where teams have traded picks or players to get into a more advantageous position.

The aim is to dissect this tax, understand its implications, and determine its value.

Diving Deep into the Data

In an attempt to find definitive answers, Tyler takes a deep dive into the historical data. He focuses on trades involving quarterbacks over the past 13 years. In his analysis, he considers whether or not future picks were devalued, and how this affected the overall cost of acquiring a quarterback.

His investigation is meticulous, attempting to quantify the often murky waters of draft pick trading. He looks at various trades, both those involving quarterbacks and those that don’t, to compare and contrast the value exchanges.

The Surprising Reality of the Quarterback Tax

After analyzing the data, the hosts arrive at a surprising conclusion. Contrary to popular belief, there may not be a tangible quarterback tax. The data suggests that teams are not consistently paying more to acquire a quarterback. In some cases, depending on how future picks are valued, teams might even pay less.

Tyler states,

“Honestly, I don’t truly believe in a quarterback tax. I don’t think one exists in a medium that is tangible that we can actually point our finger to. Hey, you’re going to pay this much. I just don’t see it. I don’t see it in form of consistency.”

The Role of Supply and Demand

While the data analysis suggests there’s no concrete quarterback tax, Dave highlights the role of supply and demand in influencing these trades. The price teams are willing to pay can often rise with competition for a particular pick. However, this doesn’t necessarily establish a consistent quarterback tax but rather reflects the dynamics of the market at a given time.

The Influences of Draft Class Strength and Perceived Value

The hosts also discuss the impact of the strength of the draft class and the perceived value of the pick on the so-called quarterback tax. A strong draft class or high demand from other teams can influence the value of the pick, thus affecting the price teams are willing to pay.

The Mock Drafts and Trade Strategies

Moving to the meat of the episode, Tyler discusses the idea of conducting mock drafts on Wednesdays. In this episode, he presents a scenario where the Vikings make a trade to get to number three overall. The Vikings have already acquired the 23rd overall pick to try and make a trade-up, aiming to create simulations and see how these decisions will impact the game.

Tyler also discusses how these simulations could impact the Vikings’ strategies, particularly their potential trade with the New England Patriots. The goal is to create simulations to explore different scenarios and their potential outcomes.

Vikings’ Draft Strategy: The Need for a Franchise Quarterback

A significant part of the discussion centered around the potential strategies the Vikings might employ in the NFL draft. Tyler believes that the key to a successful draft for the Vikings lies in finding their franchise quarterback. He further emphasized the importance of getting valuable production from the later rounds, specifically on day three of the draft.

“If you can get your franchise quarterback and then any production out of day three, I think that’s a massive win” - Tyler Forness

This strategy could provide the Vikings with the necessary firepower to significantly improve their performance in the next season.

Analyzing the Quarterbacks

A significant portion of the episode is dedicated to a deep analysis of different quarterbacks like Drake Maye, J. J. McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels. Tyler discusses their footwork, ability to create outside of structure, and their skill in throwing deep balls.

He emphasizes the importance of a quarterback’s skill at operating the quick game and the strength of their arms. He also discusses the potential of these quarterbacks to be coached into their best forms, a factor that heavily influences his rankings.

Leadership Styles and Their Influence

Tyler also discusses leadership qualities, an essential aspect to consider while choosing a quarterback. However, he emphasizes that the style of leadership can be different for every player, ranging from being a vocal, high-energy leader to a quiet, lead-by-example type.

“Everyone has a different leadership style, and everyone gels with teammates in situations better or worse than others. I don’t have the intel to be able to answer that question, so I’m going to say I don’t know.” - Tyler Forness

The Role of Wide Receivers and The Coach’s System

In addition to the quarterback’s skills, the skills of the receivers and the coach’s preferred system also play a significant role in the type of quarterback chosen. Spawned by a viewer’s question, Tyler explains that it’s more important to build the wide receivers around the quarterback than to pick the quarterback based on the wide receivers.

The wide receivers must be capable of connecting and working with the quarterback’s style. Moreover, the coach’s system’s compatibility with the quarterback’s play style is also an important factor to consider.

Raiders of the Draft Board: Potential Fourth-Round Picks

As the conversation proceeded into the fourth round possibilities, numerous players were evaluated based on their potential contribution to the Vikings. Standout mentions included Cam Hart, the cornerback from Notre Dame, and Cooper Beebe, the Kansas State guard. Tyler expressed high regard for both players, appreciating their unique strengths and how they could enhance the Vikings’ overall competitiveness.

Late Round Gems: Unearthing Potential Stars

Diving into the later rounds, Tyler highlighted several under-the-radar prospects whose talents could prove invaluable to the Vikings. Jordan Whittington, the wide receiver from Texas, and Evan Anderson, the nose tackle from Florida Atlantic, were among the prospects that caught Tyler’s attention.

Despite their lower draft status, Tyler was enthusiastic about their potential, particularly Anderson’s ability to handle double teams effectively. Though not as high-profile as some others, these players could potentially turn out to be the hidden gems of the draft for the Vikings.

The Mock Draft Results:

Concluding Reflections

The episode concludes with a thought-provoking perspective on the quarterback tax. While the notion is widely discussed, the hosts of The Real Forno Show suggest that it may be more of a myth than a reality. They argue that trade values are likely influenced by a range of factors, including the strength of the draft class, the perceived value of the pick, and the demand from other teams.

Through this episode, Tyler provided valuable insights into the Vikings’ draft strategy, highlighting potential picks, and emphasizing the necessity of a strong draft. The conversation underscored the importance of careful player evaluation and strategic decision-making in ensuring a successful draft.

As they continue to delve into this and other topics related to the NFL Draft, one thing is certain - The Real Forno Show is the place to tune in for thoughtful, data-driven analysis that challenges conventional wisdom. Remember to join us next time on The Real Forno Show for more in-depth analysis and discussion on the Minnesota Vikings. SKOL VIKINGS!

