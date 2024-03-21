Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 March 2024

It is good that the Vikings are going to work out JJ McCarthy privately. It makes a ton of sense because he just did not have enough volume during his time at Mchigan when he really was not asked to do too much. The team has to be 100% sure that he is the one especially if they are going to give up multiple picks to get him. I am not a fan of using two or more first round picks to go get McCarthy. I am not sure I like doing it for Maye or Daniels either.

Legendary analyst shares brutal J.J. McCarthy opinion

Appearing of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, NFL Films’ Greg Cosell discussed what he has seen while evaluating McCarthy ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. And the longtime NFL analyst admitted that he isn’t as impressed with the national champion signal-caller as some of his colleagues appear to be.

“I would view McCarthy more as a developmental prospect,” Cosell said. “I think he’s got some clear concerns. I think that playing at Michigan and playing their style of offense, he was an efficient system player. I don’t think he has any special throwing ability. He does have good athleticism, he certainly can play extend. I don’t know if he’s a play creator. He can extend. And he can run for a first down, no question.

“I think that there will be legitimate questions about his ability to function effectively in muddied and noisy pockets with bodies around him. He did not really show on tape the type of pocket movement you’d like to see to navigate and reset. He’s not an off-platform thrower. I don’t think his arm is real strong. I think that at times, he labored to drive the ball. The ball does not really jump off his hand. To me, I personally, just based on film, I did not see him as a first-round-type player in terms of just traits and talent.”

I am going to have to go with Cosell on JJ. At the end of the season, JJ was right around the top of the second round on big boards. Now, all of a sudden, he has become the draftniks darling and has shot up boards. Why?

https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/players/2024/jj-mccarthy

He put on 15 lbs or so before the combine and did not run. We shall see if he runs at his pro day. But his speed was supposed to be an asset right? Is he still fast after putting on weight? Was it good weight?

I am trying to create debate because I am not a fan of the group think/herd mentality that takes root for a few prospects every year.

Kwesi will be putting his career on the line if he invests more than one pick on ANY QB this year.

I am not a fan of spending multiple picks on the 4th best QB prospect no matter which one it is. Maybe that is just me though?

News and Links

Trading to No. 2

Competitive-market value

Vikings receive No. 2 (777.06 points)

Commanders receive No. 11, No. 23, 2025 first-round pick and 2026 first-round pick (898.96 points)

.

Trading to No. 3

Baseline value

Vikings receive No. 3 and No. 68 (725.80 points)

Patriots receive No. 11, No. 23 and 2025 first-round pick (729.53 points)

.

Wow! Seems like I have seen this one before here.

.

Competitive-market value

Vikings receive No. 3 and 2025 fourth-round pick (674.35 points)

Patriots receive No. 11, No. 23, 2025 first-round pick and 2025 third-round pick (763.23 points)

.

Trading to No. 4

Competitive-market value

Vikings receive No. 4 and No. 66 (648.34 points)

Cardinals receive No. 11, No. 23 and 2025 first-round pick (729.53 points)

.

Trading to No. 5

Competitive-market value

Vikings receive No. 5 and No. 37 (665.06 points)

Chargers receive No. 11, No. 23, No. 108 and 2025 first-round pick (754.59 points)

Matthew Coller: How good are the Vikings right now?

But the reality of the 2024 offseason is that the Vikings aren’t approaching it from only the perspective of winning next season. The aim is to put together a roster that can stay together over multiple years and build around the next quarterback. Signings like Van Ginkel, Greenard and Cashman allow them to do that while other positions will require somebody stepping up the way we saw Metellus and Pace Jr. rise to the occasion last year.

As for the rest of the offseason, there were no less than a half dozen more significant signings the Vikings would need to make in order to suggest they had a roster that could go toe-to-toe with the best of the NFC. They aren’t there yet. We’ll see if they make more moves of significance to try to get as close as possible or let camp battles determine who takes those spots at WR3, LG, CB etc.

Yore Mock

Trades

Minnesota Receives: Round 1, Pick 26; Round 2, Pick 57; Round 4, Pick 125; 2025 1st

Tampa Bay Receives: Round 1, Pick 11 (Quinyon Mitchell)

...

Minnesota Receives: Round 2, Pick 38; 2025 1st

Tennessee Receives: Round 1, Pick 26 (Jackson Powers-Johnson); Round 7, Pick 232

...

Minnesota Receives: Round 4, Pick 102

Tennessee Receives: Round 4, Pick 108; Round 6, Pick 177

...

23. Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State

38. Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

57. T’Vondre Sweat DT Texas

102. Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale

125. Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee

129. Javon Baker WR UCF

157. Elijah Jones CB Boston College

167. Hunter Nourzad OC Penn State

230. Jordan Magee LB Temple

I know, I know. We are supposed to trade up, not down you moran! I think that if the price to trade up is too much, Kwesi could pivot and start to work the board and draft to position himself for bigger and better things in the future. In this pie in the sky, put down the pipe mock, the Vikings end up with 3 first round picks in 2025. I would not be mad at these results especially the first three picks.

