Vikings Roster Reset: Defense

Since we looked at the offense yesterday, it’s time to take a look at what the defensive side of the roster looks like for the Minnesota Vikings a little more than a week into free agency. This is where most of the focus has been for the purple this offseason so far, and things do look significantly different. We’ll throw the specialists in on this side as well.

Defensive Line

Starters : Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Tillery (probably)

: Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Tillery (probably) Backups: Jaquelin Roy, Jonah Williams

This unit was a serious sore spot for the Vikings last year, as they did a solid job in stopping the run but couldn’t generate a whole lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Tillery was brought in to attempt to do something about that, though he’s been spotty so far after being a first-round pick. Bullard is solid, if unspectacular, and Phillips has been pretty darn good in his two seasons in Minnesota.

I’d like to think that Roy might step up after showing a few flashes this past season and he should get every opportunity to make an impact. Williams started 16 of 17 games for the Rams last season and should, at the very least, provide some decent depth. The Vikings could definitely stand to continue trying to add to this unit in free agency and the draft.

Outside Linebacker/Edge

Starters : Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel

: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel Backups: Patrick Jones II, Andre Carter II, Jihad Ward (no II, as far as I’m aware)

The first two free agent signees for the Vikings make up their new edge tandem, with Greenard landing a big deal in free agency after a great 2023 season with Houston. He’s going to be called upon to replace Danielle Hunter, which is no small feat, but if he can continue to build on what he did last season he should be up to it. Van Ginkel was injured at the end of last season and should be good to go for the offseason program. He’ll provide an interesting complement to Greenard for Brian Flores to move around.

Pat Jones had a pretty decent season and flashed a few times, but he’s likely going to be asked to do even more in his contract year. Can he meet those expectations? The Vikings gave Carter big money as an undrafted free agent and he spent some times on the big roster last year after starting out on the practice squad. He still has plenty of potential and, hopefully, has been hitting the weight room hard this offseason. Ward is probably the primary backup at the edge spot as things stand right now, and he’s coming off of a decent year with the Giants.

Inside Linebacker

Starters : Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr.

: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr. Backups: Brian Asamoah, Abraham Beauplan, Kamu Grugier-Hill

Cashman is returning to his old college stomping grounds on a nice free agent deal, and he’ll be asked to step in and take command of the defense in place of the departed Jordan Hicks. He should make a nice tandem with Pace, who impressed from the start of Training Camp last season and wound up being a starter at the other linebacker spot for most of the season. Also, hopefully Pace will be getting his college number. . .#0. . .back now that Marcus Davenport is no longer taking up space on the roster.

Asamoah is a player that was expected to step up at the start of last season, but got overshadowed by Pace’s rapid development. He might be running out of chances on defense but remains a solid special teamer if nothing else. Grugier-Hill provides some more veteran presence in the middle of the defense should anything happen to either of the starters. Honestly, I don’t know much about Beauplan other than he was on the practice squad for the better part of last season.

Cornerback

Starters : Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Shaq Griffin (#3 corner)

: Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Shaq Griffin (#3 corner) Backups: Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., A.J. Green III, Najee Thompson, Jaylin Williams, JoeJuan Williams

I put Griffin up with the starters ahead of Evans because a) I don’t think the Vikings gave Griffin $6 million with the idea that he’s going to sit and b) Evans looked so thoroughly disinterested for most of the second half of last season that he should probably be a backup. Murphy was solid and the defense pretty much fell apart after he got injured with three weeks left in the year, and Blackmon seemed to get better as the season wore on. Hopefully both can avoid the injury bug this season.

Booth showed some decent improvement over his rookie season. Of course, his rookie season was kind of a disaster so take that with as much salt as you need. Thompson, if nothing else, has already established himself as a premier gunner on the punt team, which isn’t insignificant. I’m not even sure how many snaps he played on defense last year. A.J. Green is a new addition to the squad and, to be honest, I don’t know much about him. JoeJuan Williams started Training Camp last year with the 1s and then wound up getting cut and brought back. and Jaylin Williams didn’t get many opportunities that I can recall.

Safety

Starters : Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus*

: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus* Backups: Lewis Cine, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward

I listed Metellus with the safeties, but his actual position is “whatever Brian Flores needs him to do at any given time,” which doesn’t easily lend itself to categorization (or acronyms, for that matter). It’s hard to think of a player that improved more under Flores’ watch than Metellus, though Bynum saw a jump in his level of play as well. Harrison Smith is back for another season and will probably start transitioning into one of those “coach on the field” sort of roles. I know he can still get it done, but the man’s 35 years old and you have to wonder if this isn’t his last year. Of course, we wondered if last year was his last year, too, and. . .well, it wasn’t.

Cine is the butt of a lot of jokes, and it’s completely understandable. However, there’s still a little bit of hope that he can start contributing in some way. I mean, we should all hope that the light comes on eventually, shouldn’t we? Jackson got some opportunities last year and should continue to contribute in spot duty and on special teams. The thing I remember most about Jay Ward from last year was him either lining up or jumping offside on field goal attempts, which isn’t a great thing to be remembered for. But he was a rookie and there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

Special Teams

Kicker : John Parker Romo

: John Parker Romo Punter/Holder : Ryan Wright

: Ryan Wright Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola

The Vikings don’t look like they have a whole lot of interest in bringing Greg Joseph back as he’s still sitting in free agency. I’m guessing they’ll bring some competition in for Romo at some point before Training Camp but it hasn’t happened yet. Ryan Wright had a pretty darn good rookie season and just as disappointing a sophomore campaign. The Vikings probably need to bring in some competition for him, too. DePaola is one of the best at his position in the league, getting named to the Pro Bowl again after being a First-Team All-Pro in 2022. I don’t think he needs any competition. Also, I have no idea who this team’s backup long snapper is.

That’s a look at the Vikings’ defense after the first week of free agency, folks. There has been more turnover on the defensive side of the ball than the offensive side thus far, but I’m guessing that changes during the 2024 NFL Draft, which is just about a month away.