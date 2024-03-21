Camryn Bynum has that dog on him

With all of the player movement news that we’ve seen from the Minnesota Vikings over the past week, let’s go for something a little more light-hearted, shall we?

Usually, safety Camryn Bynum is responsible for taking down guys on the football field. As part of his offseason program, however, Bynum found himself in someting of a different role earlier today.

Dog put on a show at its Pro Day



(via @Cambeezy_) pic.twitter.com/Ydme3JH8tb — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2024

That’s Bynum in the big padded suit and the helmet in the video above, courtesy of his Twitter/X/whateverwe’recallingitnow account. His opponent in the video is one of the U.S. Army’s military working dogs and the assignment, in this case, is to try to evade our four-legged friend for as long as possible.

As you can see in the video, Bynum manages to make the dog miss the first time, but couldn’t manage to get it done again, slipping on the turf and allowing the dog to take him down.

Bynum, of course, had a justification for what happened.

Give me cleats and I’m GONE https://t.co/FEFuOxrk5n — Camryn Bynum (@Cambeezy_) March 21, 2024

The Army, as you’d expect, wasn’t having it.

Still counts as a tackle. Thanks for lacing them up with us. — GoArmy (@GoArmy) March 21, 2024

I’m not sure if this was part of something larger that Bynum was doing with the Army, but it was still pretty cool of him to put it up for everyone to see. Again, it’s nice to have something a little more light-hearted to share rather than just straight news all the time.