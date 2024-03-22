Vikings Report 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Offensive Line

I got a little lax about putting up the past couple of Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Previews from Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, so I’ll make up for that here with a double shot of episodes that won’t take you a whole lot of time at all.

Drew and Ted did two separate episodes about this year’s offensive line prospects, one with just the offensive tackles and one with the interior offensive linemen. These are “turbo” shows that are about half the length of a normal episode for a number of reasons that we won’t get into here, but the two of them combined take about 50 minutes.

First off, here’s the episode about this year’s offensive tackle prospects:

And here’s the one about the interior of the offensive line:

No fluff in either of these episodes: No movie references, very little news about the Vikings, and no trivia at the end. Just a rundown of Drew’s top 15 prospects for each of these position groups in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Because of work commitments, I haven’t been able to be a part of these past few episodes, but thanks to a schedule change I should be back before too much longer. And, of course, this is all leading up to our LIVE coverage of the first night of this year’s NFL Draft in a few weeks. We couldn’t get to it last year but we’re back with a vengeance this time around.

With that, we hope you enjoy these two episodes of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, and we’ll have the next episode up on Monday as the attention turns to the defensive side of the ball.