NFL approves several significant rules changes

The National Football League has voted to pass several significant rules changes, one of which has a lot of defensive players pretty irate.

The league has voted unanimously. . .and without discussing it with the NFLPA, apparently. . .to ban the “hip drop” tackle, making it a play that can be called a 15-yard penalty and subject to fines and other scrutiny after the fact.

For those that require an explanation as to what a hip drop tackle is, here is an example of it, as well as a discussion of how ridiculous banning it is, via former NFL defensive lineman Seth Payne.

Defensive players around the league have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment that the tackle is being banned, including a couple of members of the Minnesota Vikings.

When they gon cancel cut blocks and chip blocks since yall worried bout players lower extremities — Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) March 25, 2024

Why can offensive players still cut you? I’m sure bunch of people get hurt from that too but it’s still in the game. — Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024

Hard to argue against the points that Greenard and Metellus are making. Also, the “close your eyes and dive at a ball carrier’s knees” tackle is still, apparently, alive and well. Big day for Kerby Joseph.

Another new rule that has passed involves coaches' challenges, and it will allow a team to have a third challenge if they get one of their first two challenges correct. Previously the rule stated that you had to get both of your first two challenges in a game correct in order to get a third one, but now you only have to get one out of two right to get a third.

Lastly, the league will allow replay assistants at games to correct incorrect calls for intentional grounding or roughing the passer. The details of how this is going to work are still a bit murky, but because it seems like there’s at least one incident a game of a player getting called for roughing the passer when they clearly shouldn’t have been, hopefully this will allow those penalties to be enforced in a better way than they have been.

The league is reportedly still discussing changes to the kickoff and some other things, and if they pass any other rule changes we will bring you news of that here as soon as we’re able.