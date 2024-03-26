Greg Joseph to sign with Green Bay Packers

The Minnesota Vikings have lost another of their in-house free agents, and it now appears that they will definitely have a new kicker when the 2024 NFL season rolls around.

Numerous reports have surfaced that kicker Greg Joseph is signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Joseph has been the kicker for the Vikings since the 2021 season, and over the course of the past three years has converted 82.2% of his field goal attempts (83/101) and 90.3% of his extra points (112/124). He holds the record for most game-winning field goals for a Vikings kicker in a season with five of them in 2022, and also holds the franchise record for the longest field goal, a 61-yarder he connected on to defeat the New York Giants in Week 16 of the 2022 season.

The Vikings now have one kicker on the roster, that being newly-signed John Parker Romo, who has no NFL experience as things stand right now.

This leaves the Vikings with seven of their in-house free agents left unsigned:

RB Cam Akers

LB Anthony Barr

DL Sheldon Day

DL James Lynch

OL Chris Reed

OL Dalton Risner

LB Nick Vigil

If the team makes any more moves in free agency or if any of the above players sign elsewhere, we will let you know about it straight away.