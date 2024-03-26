NFL to play doubleheader on Christmas Day again this year

Over the past few seasons, the National Football League has played multiple games on Christmas Day. That’s worked out okay over the past couple of years because Christmas Day in 2022 fell on a Sunday while this past year it fell on a Monday. This year, Christmas Day is on a Wednesday. . .but that’s not stopping the NFL.

The league has announced that they will, in fact, be playing a Christmas Day doubleheader this year on Wednesday, 25 December.

This shouldn’t be as surprising as it is, given that the NFL knows that they can basically do what they want as far as scheduling games goes. The reports are that the teams that will be playing in this Wednesday doubleheader will play their games the week before on Saturday, so essentially it would be the same as the break between playing on a Sunday and then turning around and playing on Thursday Night Football. That might make it not quite so bad, but I’m sure the players involved aren’t exactly going to be thrilled with the idea.

There hasn’t been any word yet on where these games would air, and obviously we won’t know the teams involved until the schedule releases in May. Still, a Wednesday doubleheader gives the National Football League another opportunity to at least be on in the background while you’re having time with family and opening presents and all that sort of thing. Honestly, I’ll probably end up working on Christmas, so on a personal level I hope that the Minnesota Vikings won’t be a part of this year’s Yuletide festivities.

What do you folks think of the idea of the NFL coming into your homes on a Wednesday this Christmas?