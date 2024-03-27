 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Norse Code Episode 508: Bleeding Value

Arif and James are back to discuss the draft pick trade with the Texans that puts Minnesota in a position where they’re ready to deal. We also go over Falcons tampering, draft strategy, new signings, and some background info on The Draft Network piece on the Substack.

By Arif Hasan
Episode Notes:

