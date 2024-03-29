T.J. Hockenson is back to working out

With all of the focus on free agent signings and the calendar getting closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, there was some good news this week about a player whose status could have a significant say in how the 2024 season goes for the Minnesota Vikings.

After having surgery to repair his torn ACL, it looks like tight end T.J. Hockenson is officially back in the weight room, thanks to this story that was posted on his Instagram.

Hockenson posted his progress on IG 8 weeks post ACL surgery. Get some, Hock. pic.twitter.com/foWiyLsXYQ — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) March 27, 2024

Here you can see Hockenson doing a few squats. Sure, it’s a short video and it might not be terribly indicative of how far he’s progressed, but it’s certainly some sort of positive sign, I think.

Hockenson suffered a torn ACL and PCL in Week 16 last season and waited until the PCL repaired itself and the swelling went down to have surgery on his ACL. The usual rehab schedule for an injury like this is around nine months, which would put Hockenson in danger of missing the early portion of the 2024 regular season. If Hockenson were to start the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, he would be sidelined for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Thankfully, Hockenson is to the point in his rehab where he can start working out again. With any luck, we’ll get a few more updates on him as we get closer to the start of the Vikings’ offseason program and to Training Camp this July.