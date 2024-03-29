Vikings announce dates for offseason program

With April fast approaching, the Minnesota Vikings (and the 31 other NFL teams that aren’t nearly as important) will begin gathering for their offseason programs here very soon. Today, the Vikings announced the dates for those offseason workouts.

The team’s voluntary workout program will kick off two weeks from Monday on 15 April. The team has also announced that Organized Team Activities (OTAs) will take place during the following times:

20 - 21 May

23 May

28 - 29 May

31 May

10 June - 13 June

In a bit of a switch from previous years, the team has also announced that their mandatory mini-camp will take place before the final set of OTAs. Mandatory minicamp is currently scheduled for 4 - 6 June.

The team has not yet announced a start date for Training Camp, but if I had to venture a guess I would assume that everyone would have to report to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center by 26 July, the last Friday in July, with practices officially getting underway on 29 July.

We’ll know more when the NFL releases the schedule for regular season and preseason games, which should take place sometime in May. We already know that the Vikings will only have one preseason home game and one of their preseason road trips will take them to Cleveland, but we’re very much looking forward to learning more.