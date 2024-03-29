Are you excited for the UFL to kick off?

While we’re waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to get back into action. . .whether that’s on the field or off of it. . .there is going to be professional football available for your viewing pleasure this weekend.

Yes, on Saturday afternoon, we will have the kickoff of the inaugural season for the United Football League (UFL). The league came about after the merger of the two spring football leagues, the USFL and the XFL, late last year.

The league consists of eight teams. The USFL Conference is the home of the Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Roughnecks, the Memphis Showboats, and the Michigan Panthers. The teams in the XFL Conference are the Arlington Renegades, the D.C. Defenders, the San Antonio Brahmas, and the St. Louis Battlehawks.

FOX will air a doubleheader tomorrow to get the new league started. The first game will be a matchup of the teams that won their respective leagues last year when Arlington takes on Birmingham. That one will kick off at noon Central time, and will be followed by St. Louis taking on Michigan at 3:00 PM Central.

Sunday’s doubleheader will air on ESPN, with San Antonio taking on D.C. in the opener at 11:00 AM Central time and Memphis taking on Houston at 2:00 PM Central.

There are some different rules in the UFL, including the kickoff rule that was adopted by the NFL recently that got its start in the XFL and has moved over to the new league. The UFL also doesn’t have any kicking for extra points. . .teams can elect to run a play from the 2-yard line for one point, from the 5-yard line for two points, or the 10-yard line for three points.

Are you excited to see what the UFL has to offer in its first season after the USFL/XFL merger, folks?