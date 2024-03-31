Vikings Report 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Defensive front seven

Tomorrow is 1 April, which means that it will officially be Draft month in the National Football League! Yes, we’re a little more than three weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft and we’re continuing with our draft positional previews on Vikings Report with Drew and Ted!

We’ve got two more episodes for you to watch, covering the defensive front seven. This first one will deal with the defensive linemen.

The other one will cover the outside linebackers/edge defenders, so the entirety of the front seven will be covered.

Once again, yours truly has not been a part of the show for these past couple of weeks, but I should be back for the next episode which will be released next Saturday and posted here the following Monday. Having a real job is awful, folks. . .if you can go without having one I would recommend it.

Of course, that’s probably not realistic for most folks, so forget I said that.

The defensive line episode is more of a standard-length episode while the outside linebacker/edge episode is a little shorter, but they’re both definitely worth your time.

We hope that you enjoy these episodes and our 2024 NFL Draft positional preview for our Minnesota Vikings. We’re always looking for feedback whether you leave it here or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page, so let us know what you think.

Thanks for watching, everyone!