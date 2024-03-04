Minnesota Vikings Free Agency 2024

It’s going to be an interesting free agency period for the Minnesota Vikings, and it gets underway on 11 March when the “legal tampering” period begins around the NFL.
The Vikings have two big names set to hit free agency in quarterback Kirk Cousins and edge defender Danielle Hunter. There have been any number of rumors about whether the team will keep either or both of them for the 2024 season. We’ll have our answers soon, as well as the answers to whatever other questions the Vikings try to solve in free agency this offseason.
We’re going to do our best to track all of the moves that the Vikings make in free agency this offseason and keep them here in one place for you. Hopefully, this section will be filled with more good news than bad.
Here are all of the Vikings’ pending free agents, and below that, we’ll be tracking any rumors and signings of new players that the Vikings have once the signing period starts on 13 March.
Unrestricted Free Agents
- OL Hakeem Adeniji
- LB Anthony Barr
- DL Jonathan Bullard
- QB Kirk Cousins
- Edge Marcus Davenport
- DL Sheldon Day
- QB Joshua Dobbs
- LB Troy Dye
- LB Jordan Hicks
- Edge Danielle Hunter
- K Greg Joseph
- DL James Lynch
- TE Johnny Mundt
- WR K.J. Osborn
- WR Brandon Powell
- OL David Quessenberry
- OL Chris Reed
- OL Dalton Risner
- C Austin Schlottman
- OL Oli Udoh
- LB Nick Vigil
- Edge D.J. Wonnum
Restricted Free Agents
- RB Cam Akers
- OL Blake Brandel
- DL Khyiris Tonga
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
- S Theo Jackson (re-signed with Vikings)
- TE Nick Muse
- DL T.J. Smith
Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Rumors
- None to report yet
Minnesota Vikings Free Agent Signings
- None to report yet