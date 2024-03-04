Minnesota Vikings Free Agency 2024

It’s going to be an interesting free agency period for the Minnesota Vikings, and it gets underway on 11 March when the “legal tampering” period begins around the NFL.

The Vikings have two big names set to hit free agency in quarterback Kirk Cousins and edge defender Danielle Hunter. There have been any number of rumors about whether the team will keep either or both of them for the 2024 season. We’ll have our answers soon, as well as the answers to whatever other questions the Vikings try to solve in free agency this offseason.

We’re going to do our best to track all of the moves that the Vikings make in free agency this offseason and keep them here in one place for you. Hopefully, this section will be filled with more good news than bad.

Here are all of the Vikings’ pending free agents, and below that, we’ll be tracking any rumors and signings of new players that the Vikings have once the signing period starts on 13 March.

Unrestricted Free Agents

OL Hakeem Adeniji

LB Anthony Barr

DL Jonathan Bullard

QB Kirk Cousins

Edge Marcus Davenport

DL Sheldon Day

QB Joshua Dobbs

LB Troy Dye

LB Jordan Hicks

Edge Danielle Hunter

K Greg Joseph

DL James Lynch

TE Johnny Mundt

WR K.J. Osborn

WR Brandon Powell

OL David Quessenberry

OL Chris Reed

OL Dalton Risner

C Austin Schlottman

OL Oli Udoh

LB Nick Vigil

Edge D.J. Wonnum

Restricted Free Agents

RB Cam Akers

OL Blake Brandel

DL Khyiris Tonga

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

S Theo Jackson (re-signed with Vikings)

TE Nick Muse

DL T.J. Smith

Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Rumors

None to report yet

Minnesota Vikings Free Agent Signings