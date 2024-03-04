The Cousins Era May Be Over in Minnesota

Over the weeklong NFL Combine last week, much of the free agency talk centered around Kirk Cousins, as the best available quarterback in free agency. The rumors were that while the Vikings wanted Cousins back, they wanted him back on their own terms and weren’t willing to budge from that stance. Whether it was the average annual contract value amount, length of the contract or guaranteed money, no trade clause, or all of the above, the word was that the Vikings and Cousins had not reached an agreement on a contract extension. Then later in the week, the Atlanta Falcons emerged from the rumor mill as a team ready to do whatever it takes to sign Cousins.

Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell seemed to acknowledge that other teams were in contact with Cousins’ side during an interview with Rich Eisen a couple days ago, in a tone that seemed to indicate that it was more likely Cousins would be accepting an offer from a team other than the Minnesota Vikings.

Mike Florio over at Pro Football Talk has added more smoke to that rumor, adding that:

“We can’t get into the specifics, for now. But we’re getting very credible indications that Cousins is seriously considering moving his family to Atlanta. Which would mean, obviously, that he’d be signing with the Falcons.”

It’s unclear why Mike Florio can’t get into specifics at the moment, and he could’ve been given some bad information regarding “credible indications” meant to strengthen a bargaining position, but at least for the moment all the indications from the Combine, Kevin O’Connell, and now Mike Florio indicate that Cousins may be preparing to accept an offer from the Atlanta Falcons for his services.

Adam Schefter is also reporting that if Kirk Cousins signs elsewhere, the Vikings will be more likely to move up in the draft for a quarterback.

Stay tuned.

