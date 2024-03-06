Norse Code Podcast Episode 506: The Power of Enemies

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- Several times, I mention Alec Lewis’ piece with reporting on the Vikings’ thoughts on free agency and the draft
- I modeled what contracts would look like if the Vikings simply met the demands of their top extension or free agent candidates. Long story short, it’s very doable.
- This is the Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler story linking the Atlanta Falcons to Kirk Cousins
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Justin Jefferson
- All of Luke’s quarterback pieces for Wide Left are done! Caleb Williams and the Scramble Drill, Drake Maye and Pocket Management, Jayden Daniels and Footwork, J.J. McCarthy and the Deep Ball, Michael Penix and Throwing Mechanics, Bo Nix and Pre-Snap Reads
- Is the NFL Combine Dying?
- Here’s a piece on the MLS referee crisis and some reporting from the Athletic on the request that announcers enable the owners’ class position during the lockout
- Ice Football
- Here’s some stuff about the tax write-off thing regarding HBO/Max/HBO Max
- Three Bees and a Bag Charm
- Here is Helen Keller’s Wikipedia page. Go wild.
