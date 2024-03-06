Vikings Should Target Andrew Van Ginkel in Free Agency

As I was doing my article on free agent pass rushers, I later added Andrew Van Ginkel and he’s such a perfect fit for the Vikings and Brian Flores’ scheme, I thought I’d do a separate piece just on him.

Perfect Fit for the Vikings and Minnesota

Andrew Van Ginkel grew up and played his college ball in the Upper Midwest. He grew up in Rock Valley, Iowa- about four hours south of Minneapolis- and played high school football there. In college, he played two years for South Dakota, one for Western Iowa, and two for Wisconsin. One of his football idols growing up was Adrian Peterson. His nickname is Thor.

His college career was summed up by Lance Zielein in his draft profile of Van Ginkel:

Van Ginkel made a name for himself in 2017 while attacking quarterbacks and making plays in coverage. The Iowa product did not start for the Badgers, but made 39 tackles, 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He started 11 games as a senior (missing two with an ankle injury) and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors by collecting 46 tackles, seven for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a blocked kick. Van Ginkel traveled a bit before landing in Madison for his junior year, starting his collegiate career at the University of South Dakota. Van Ginkel was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference and conference newcomer of the year as a redshirt freshman in 2015 (56 tackles, 18 for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles in 11 starts at defensive end.) He transferred to Iowa Western Community College after his coach retired from USD, posting 50 tackles, 13 for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2016.

Van Ginkel showed elite athleticism through the pre-draft process in 2019, but scouting reports like Zielein’s resulted in his being drafted in the 5th round:

Unimposing 3-4 outside linebacker with decent athletic ability but a concerning lack of aggression as a run blocker and consistency as a pass-rusher. Van Ginkel has the motor to tally stats with effort and secondary rush, but he needs a better rush plan and more proactive hands to set him up for success in attacking the quarterback. He will need a lot more strength and toughness to hold up as a run defender, but his length and production on special teams could give him a shot at the back end of the roster or on a practice squad.

Brian Flores’ Third Draft Pick as a Head Coach

Brian Flores drafted Ginkel #151 overall in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He didn’t play much as a rookie, with just under 200 snaps, in part because he was placed on IR just after he made the team with a leg injury, limiting him to six games that season. But his playing time ramped up the following two seasons under Flores. He had mixed performance across all disciplines- pass rush, run defense, coverage- he was asked to do under Flores, but his pressure total ramped up and he graded well as a run defender.

But then Flores was fired after the 2021 season and Van Ginkel’s playing time was reduced in 2022 by the new regime, even though defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was retained.

And then in 2023 Vic Fangio was hired as defensive coordinator in Miami and Van Ginkel flourished, turning in the best season of his career filling in for the injured Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. However, his season ended on injured reserve in early January with a foot injury, causing him to miss the playoffs. His agent later said he’d be ready for the off-season program in April, however.

Fit in Brian Flores’ Scheme

Brian Flores wants versatility in every one of his defensive players, including his edge rushers. In order to confuse offensive lines and protection calls against his blitzes, Flores will sometimes drop a defensive lineman into coverage, leaving an offensive lineman unproductive while a defensive back or linebacker blitzes by him. But if dropping into coverage, the defensive lineman or outside linebacker needs to execute his coverage assignment. Van Ginkel really ramped up his coverage grade last season in Miami, with an 87.3 coverage grade on 147 coverage snaps. He had an interception and four pass break-ups.

Of course Van Ginkel can also rush the quarterback. He had 53 pressures on 321 pass rush snaps, including 8 sacks. He also had five batted passes. His pass rush win rate of 18.2% (9th best) and pass rush productivity (PRP) score of 10.1 (13th best) led to his earning the 7th highest pass rush grade (90.6) last season among edge rushers. Both his pass rush win rate and PRP score were higher than Danielle Hunter’s last season.

Van Ginkel is also good against the run. He had the 18th best run defense grade among edge rushers last season (76.3) and has been a good run defender for the past four seasons. Van Ginkel is also familiar with Flores’ scheme, having played in it for three years.

Prospect of Coming to Minnesota

Van Ginkel’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said there was mutual interest in Van Ginkel returning to Miami, but that other teams would covet him. Clearly Van Ginkel would be a good fit in the Vikings’ scheme and would also be returning near to where he grew up. PFF is projecting a 2-year, $13 million deal for Van Ginkel in free agency, which is easily affordable for the Vikings. The Dolphins remain $16 million over the salary cap so they aren’t likely to be in the market to extend Van Ginkel at that price.

Other teams that may be a good fit for Van Ginkel include the Eagles, Patriots, and Ravens. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings made him an early target once free agency begins.

