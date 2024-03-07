Tyler’s Free Agent Targets for the Vikings - Time to Refill the Long Boat

On this episode of The Real Forno Show, hosts Tyler Forness and Producer Dave discussed the Minnesota Vikings’ free agency prospects in-depth. The conversation revolved around potential player acquisitions and strategies that could make a considerable difference in the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

Tyler and Dave discuss potential free-agent targets for the Vikings, focusing on the importance of fortifying the front seven in defense. They highlight players such as Jadavion Clowney, Frankie Louvu, and Doris Armstrong Jr. as valuable additions. The discussion also covers the cornerback market, with Tyler suggesting the team should focus on competition and depth rather than seeking a top-tier player. The potential departure of Danielle Hunter and Kirk Cousins is also discussed.

To encapsulate the episode’s discussion, Tyler Forness stated, “Free agency is where you fix problems. Right now, the Vikings have a defensive line problem. Wilkins can be a big step in fixing it and making you a little bit more comfortable going into the NFL draft, which is what free agency is for.”

Free Agency and The Miami Connection

Forness kicked off the discussion, suggesting that the Vikings should look into free agents from the Miami Dolphins. The potential connection with the former Dolphins’ Head Coach and recent Minnesota Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator, Brian Flores, could be beneficial in attracting these players.

“There’s a reason why there’s a link, Brian Flores,” Tyler said. “We’re about to be the Dolphins North.”

Christian Wilkins: A Potential Upgrade

The first player of interest Tyler mentioned from the Miami Dolphins was defensive tackle, Christian Wilkins. Wilkins was the first player that Brian Flores ever drafted and has been a fantastic player in the league. Tyler described him as a borderline great football player who would be a significant upgrade for the Vikings, especially in pass-rushing situations. However, the potential acquisition wouldn’t come cheap. Tyler advised that the Vikings would need to be prepared to fork over a hefty amount for this level of talent.

Emmanuel Ogbah: A Versatile Addition

Another player of interest from the Miami Dolphins is Emmanuel Ogbah. He is a five-technique defensive end who can do a lot of things on the field. With his reach and ability to get into the chest of an offensive lineman, Ogbah could potentially be a valuable addition to the team. Moreover, his connection with Brian Flores could be a significant advantage in attracting him to the Vikings.

Jerome Baker: A Good Fit

Jerome Baker, a linebacker from the Dolphins, was also brought into the discussion. Baker is more proficient in coverage than in run defense, which Tyler believes could make him a good fit for the Vikings style. He could be a valuable addition to the team, allowing more flexibility in the defense.

The Importance of Good Second-Level Players

During the discussion, Tyler emphasized the growing importance of having good second-level players in the NFL. He drew attention to the fact that the top four teams in the past year all have strong second-level players, allowing them to be more flexible and effective on the field. Baker, for example, could add to the Vikings’ second-level defensive prowess.

Adding Beef to the Line: DJ Reader

DJ Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals was another name that surfaced during the discussion. Tyler mentioned that having a good nose tackle can make all the difference for a team’s defense. A nose tackle, like Reader, who can handle double teams, get penetration through those double teams, and win with quickness and brute strength, could potentially tackle the Vikings’ defensive line problem.

Seattle’s Linebacker: Jordan Brooks

The conversation then shifted towards an inside linebacker from the Seattle Seahawks, Jordan Brooks. Brooks, who was once laughed at for being a first-round pick, has proven his worth on the field, making him another potential candidate for the Vikings.

Noah Fant: A Temporary Tight End Fix?

Tyler begins by discussing Noah Fant, the talented tight end currently with the Seattle Seahawks. Fant, a former teammate of TJ Hockenson at Iowa, came out strongly in the 2019 NFL draft, getting picked 20th by the Denver Broncos. He later became part of the Russell Wilson trade.

“Fant is a very good football player,” Forness acknowledges. “But I don’t think that we need to sign him to a long-term deal. I think this is a one-year rental.”

He goes on to speculate about Fant’s future contract, suggesting that it might hover around a three-year $24 million contract, meaning Fant could end up earning around nine or ten million.

The Vikings’ Tight End Situation

The conversation then navigates toward T.J. Hockenson and the predicament the Vikings currently face regarding their tight end spot. Forness outlines his prediction that Hockenson probably won’t return to play until after Thanksgiving due to a recent surgery. He believes that the Vikings might opt to tread carefully with Hockenson’s recovery, which inevitably opens up the discussion about who might fill in his sizable shoes in the meantime.

Saquon Barkley: An Investment Worth Making?

Next on the agenda is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Despite the robust running back market, Forness makes a case for Barkley being a potential good investment. He argues that with a good running game being paramount for a rookie quarterback, Barkley might be the best of the bunch.

“Having a good running game is paramount,” Forness insists. “Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in football. Sometimes to fix a problem, you have to overpay. And this is a robust running back market. Saquon, in my opinion, is the best of the bunch.”

Javon Kinlaw: A Risk Worth Taking?

The discussion then moves to San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle, Javon Kinlaw. Despite some issues with injuries and living up to expectations, Forness proposes that Kinlaw might be worth considering for an inexpensive, prove-it contract.

“Kinlaw is an interesting player. Dealt with some injuries with the 49ers. And struggled to really live up to the billing of being the 15th overall pick. But this would be an inexpensive, prove-it contract.”

Chase Young: A Talent Too Good to Ignore?

Finally, Forness discusses San Francisco 49ers edge rusher, Chase Young. Despite some questions about Young’s effort level, Forness suggests that the player’s talent makes him a risk worth taking.

“Chase Young is going to elicit a lot of interesting reactions. And let’s kind of break down what those reactions are. Oh, you don’t pay running backs. Oh, running backs don’t matter. Well, when you’re about to have a rookie quarterback. Having a good running game is paramount. Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in football. Sometimes to fix a problem, you have to overpay. And this is a robust running back market. Saquon, in my opinion, is the best of the bunch.”

Dorance Armstrong Jr. - A Hidden Gem?

As the conversation continued, Tyler brought to light a relatively obscure player - Cowboys’ edge rusher, Dorance Armstrong Jr. He shed light on Armstrong Jr.’s career, which has, until now, been largely overshadowed by the likes of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Despite being ‘buried’ behind these recognized names, Armstrong Jr. has consistently displayed his worth on the field. His track record of the last three seasons reveals a significant number of pressures and sacks, a commendable feat for a player who has had limited career pass rush reps across six seasons.

Tyler emphasized Armstrong Jr.’s contributions as a rotational player, pointing out his impressive tally of nine sacks in the recent 2023 and 2022 seasons.

In Tyler’s words, “I think this would be a perfect edge to somebody you can trust to be like, ‘Hey, I just need you to get eight to ten sacks a year and I need you to play consistent football.’”

The Role of Doris Armstrong Jr.

Tyler further delved into a detailed analysis of Armstrong Jr.’s potential role in future line-ups. His view is that, based on Armstrong Jr.’s versatility and technical refinement, the player might be best utilized as a reliable complementary piece rather than an alpha.

Jadeveon Clowney - The Disruptor

Switching gears, the hosts moved on to discuss Jadeveon Clowney, a former number-one overall pick. Clowney, who has had a remarkable year with 78 pressures, 11 sacks, and an 82.9 PFF grade, was the focus of the discussion.

Despite not becoming the sack artist that many had anticipated, Clowney’s impact as a run defender and a disruptor in the pass rush is undeniable. Tyler highlighted Clowney’s ability to utilize his power and athleticism to drive offensive lines back into the pocket and reach the quarterback.

The Cornerback Conundrum

In the latter part of the discussion, the hosts touched on the cornerback market. They noted the lack of depth in this area and considered the potential benefit of bringing in an alpha. However, the hosts also emphasized the importance of focusing on the front seven.

Tyler provided a key insight, saying, “If you fix the front seven, it’s going to make the secondaries lives a lot easier.”

The Road Ahead For The Vikings

As the show neared its conclusion, Tyler and Dave expressed optimism about the potential for the Vikings to make significant moves in the coming days. They emphasized the importance of bringing in as many talented players as possible to fortify the roster, not just for this year, but for the future.

Tyler voiced his thoughts, saying, “These are the guys that I would want them to talk about bringing in. Try and bring as many talented players as you can, and if you can do that, that’s going to make a really big impact on the team in 2024 and beyond.”

The hosts concluded by encouraging fans to stay tuned for future episodes of The Real Forno Show, promising to delve further into free agency moves and potential changes to the Vikings’ lineup. They also teased some exciting celebrations for the show’s one-year anniversary and expressed their enthusiasm for what the future holds.

