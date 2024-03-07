Vikings Report 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Tight ends

It’s a bit later in the week than I’d usually like to post it, but we’re continuing our look around the Minnesota Vikings roster and the 2024 NFL Draft class at each position on Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. This week, we’re moving on to the tight ends, a position that may or may not be important depending on what sort of shape T.J. Hockenson is in as we get closer to the start of the season.

You can watch the video embedded below or you can head over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted page on YouTube and check everything out over there.

As always, we start out with a quick movie tribute, with this week’s title being Trading Places (which gets into a bit of an Eddie Murphy retrospective, but it doesn’t last that long). After that, we look at the state of the tight end position as it currently sits on the Vikings’ roster, and then we get into Drew’s top 15 prospects at the tight end position.

Also, we’re back to having trivia at the end of the show. Some of the trivia works better in video format than it does on audio.

We’re going to keep doing these all the way up to the 2024 NFL Draft and try to figure out precisely what the Vikings should do to restock the roster. If you head over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page, you can get the new episodes as soon as they come out. They generally come out on Saturday mornings, so you’ll be able to get them well before I put them up on the site here.

We hope that you enjoy the show and, in particular, Drew’s insight into the top players at each position on the draft board. Let us know what you think, and enjoy the show, everyone!