 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 March 2024

“Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the questions.” - “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

By Christopher Gates
/ new
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Photo by CFP/Getty Images

Hey, everybody! Mark is having some computer difficulties today so I’m stepping in to throw the Open Thread together. That’s why it’s a bit on the late side. . .ah, well, these things happen occasionally. So, on to the Minnesota Vikings stuff, eh?

Since yore last open thread

New episode of Norse Code

SB Nation’s Top 10 free agents at every position

Warren takes a look at some pass rushers for the Vikings to consider

Warren likes Andrew van Ginkel in particular

Vikings Report with Drew and Ted looks at the tight end position

Free agent targets for the Vikings

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

(I think I did it the way Mark would have.)

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...