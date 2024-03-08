Ranking Rookie RBs For the Vikings to Target in the Draft

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves at a pivotal juncture, seeking to strengthen their roster with promising young talent. Among their priorities stands the search for a dynamic running back who can invigorate their ground game and compliment their offensive arsenal. With the Vikings recently parting ways with former starting running back Alexander Mattison, the Vikings are left with only a few unproven options in the backfield. As of now, the Vikings should be in the market for a rookie running back, and there are some good ones in this draft that can come in and make an immediate impact.

5. Marshawn Lloyd - USC: Marshawn Lloyd is a very intriguing option for the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. Coming out of USC, Lloyd rushed for 820 yards, with an average of 7.1 yards per carry, 9 rushing touchdowns, and added 13 catches and 232 receiving yards. Marshawn Lloyd was known at USC for being a back with a great power and balance combination, meaning, his low pad level and strength make him almost impossible to tackle. Another thing Lloyd did really well in college was his pass pro. Lloyd showed gumption when asked to block by standing in the way of anyone who came free to the quarterback, a testament to his leadership and love of the game. At the NFL Combine, Lloyd showed his flashes of potential with a 4.46 40-yard dash and proved his ability to be a weapon catching swing passes and screens out of the backfield. My NFL comparison for Marshawn Lloyd - Marshawn Lynch.

4. Jaylen Wright - TENN: Jaylen Wright comes in at number 4 for best rookie running back fits for the Vikings. In his last year at Tennessee, Wright rushed for 1,013 yards, with an average of 7.4 yards per carry, adding only 4 rushing touchdowns, with 22 catches, and 141 receiving yards. From what I saw on film, Jaylen Wright brings with him a whole lot of talent to wherever he goes. Wright is a back who runs with absolute violence. The combination of his low pad level and aggression seamlessly makes him fall forward after every tackle. Wright is a natural playmaker with excellent vision with elite stop and start acceleration. At the NFL Combine, Wright impressed the scouts and fans alike with a very impressive 4.38 40-yard dash. My NFL comparison for Jaylen Wright - D’Andre Swift.

3. Trey Benson - FSU: In his last year at Florida State, Trey Benson put on a show. With 905 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 14 rushing touchdowns, while adding 20 catches, and 227 receiving yards, Benson proved why he is one of, if not the best running back in this class. His 14 touchdowns represent his natural nose for the endzone, and for a team who barely had any rushing touchdowns last year, Benson would be a huge asset to this offense. Benson also brings exceptional long speed, meaning he isn’t getting chased down from behind when he sees green grass in front of him. To pair with his track speed, Benson shows great burst and acceleration to pair with his explosive lateral agility to evade defenders. At the NFL Combine, Benson ran an elite 4.39 40-yard dash, and instantly cemented his place in my top 3 rookie running backs. My NFL comparison for Trey Benson - David Johnson.

2. My second ranked running back in the 2024 NFL Draft is Jonathan Brooks. In his last year at the University of Texas, Brooks had an electrifying season, putting up 1139 rushing yards, with an average of 6.1 yards per carry, 10 rushing touchdowns, and added 25 catches, and 286 receiving yards. Brooks is described as the prototypical workhorse back. He has great contact balance, meaning, he can shed off tacklers of any size. What is also great about Brooks is that he seamlessly flourished in either zone or vertical run schemes. On top of his great running prowess, Brooks also proved to be an exceptional option for Texas coming out of the backfield. At the NFL Combine, Jonathan Brooks ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, proving his power and speed is a tandem that the Vikings should be intrigued about. My NFL comparison for Jonathan Brooks - Bijan Robinson.

1. My number one ranked running back coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft is Bucky Irving out of the University of Oregon. After transferring from the University of Minnesota to the University of Oregon, Bucky exploded onto the scene and is now ranked as one of the best backs in the 2024 Draft Class. In his last collegiate season, Bucky had 1180 yards rushing, with an average of 6.3 yards per carry, and 11 rushing touchdowns, also adding 56 catches, and 413 receiving yards. If you’ve ever watched film on Bucky Irving, the first thing you would notice is his combination of elite speed and explosives. The duo of speed and explosiveness is only a couple of reasons why he is able to turn any play into a touchdown. With the addition of his ability to be a threat out of the backfield, defenses must account for both his rushing and receiving prowess. At the NFL Combine, Bucky Irving ran a 4.55 40-yard dash. My NFL comparison for Bucky Irving - Jahmyr Gibbs.

Many scouts around the league are saying that the 2024 NFL draft class isn’t a “deep” or “very strong” class. These five running backs, however, have proved that even though there may not be a clear-cut number one option, either one of these guys would make a compelling option for the Vikings in 2024. Whether it be the workhorse like ability in Jonathan Brooks, or the duality of a back like Bucky Irving, the Vikings could sure use someone to supplement the current lack of talent in the Minnesota backfield. Will the Vikings use any of their day 2 picks on a running back?