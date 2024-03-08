Vikings re-sign TE Johnny Mundt

Free agency in the National Football League gets underway on Monday with the start of the legal tampering period, and the Minnesota Vikings are preparing by keeping another one of their own.

Per numerous sources, the Vikings have agreed to terms with tight end Johnny Mundt. It is a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Mundt joined the Vikings in 2022, following Kevin O’Connell to Minneapolis from the Los Angeles Rams. He has appeared in all 35 games (including playoffs) that he has been in Minnesota for, including 12 starts in 2022. In his two seasons in purple, he’s caught 36 passes for 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Bringing back Mundt now gives the Vikings three healthy tight ends on their roster, along with Josh Oliver and Nick Muse. Given the currently unknown status of T.J. Hockenson’s rehab from the ACL tear he sustained via cheap shot, having those three available for the offseason program is going to be important. They could all see significant snaps in Minnesota’s offense if Hockenson is not ready to go for the start of the regular season.

Does bringing Johnny Mundt back into the fold get you revved up, folks?