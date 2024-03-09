Stats and Scouting Scuttlebutt on the Top QB Draft Prospects

The Vikings are in the market for a rookie quarterback, regardless of whether Kirk Cousins is extended or not. This year’s NFL Draft quarterback crop looks to be a pretty good one at the top end, but then again that was said of the 2021 QB crop, which included Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones. All but Lawrence were busts for the team that drafted them and either have been, or likely soon will be traded or released.

So with that 2021 cautionary tale when it comes to draft hype and drafting top quarterbacks firmly in mind, let’s take a look into what NFL scouts, insiders, and pundits are saying about the top end of the 2024 quarterback draft class.

Stat Comparison

Before we get into the qualitative assessments of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, here is the quantitative assessment of key stats compiled by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on their 2023 season. Top quarterbacks included here include Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr.

The stats shaded blue are positive standouts, while those shaded red are negative standouts. Of course there is context for all of these stats, including the team around the quarterback and scheme, which influence these stats and some aspects of quarterback performance. That gets discussed a bit in the qualitative assessments below.

Most of the anonymous scout takes were compiled by Bob McGinn at Go Long, as he’s done for many years. Some of these takes may turn out to be “freezing cold takes” in a few years, while others may prove insightful into why a prospect booms or busts in the NFL.

Caleb Williams

Williams has been described as a generational talent and one of the best prospects in the past decade. He’s also been described as a quarterback that you can not only ‘win with’, but win ‘because of’. That wasn’t the case last season at USC, however, as he finished 8-5.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 but finished outside the top ten vote getters last season. The USC defense wasn’t good last season, nor was the offensive line. Williams also lost one of his top receivers from 2022- Jordan Addison. Still, Williams put up great stats and draws comparisons with Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray for his playmaking ability. But there are also concerns about his playing too much hero ball, not being patience enough, and being too much of a sandlot-type quarterback, which can backfire on him at times and result in sacks and turnovers- as his stats last season confirm.

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Scouting Report

Where he excels: Williams had ups and downs over the course of his junior season but still showcased No. 1-pick-caliber traits. His arm strength, accuracy and improvisational skills have him sitting atop the quarterback rankings and scouts see him as one of the best QB prospects of the past decade. What makes him so special? He always has an answer, no matter the defensive structure presented to him.

This past season, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions. With the instincts to create off-script, he regularly generates explosive plays outside the normal framework of the offense. On plays outside the pocket, Williams threw for 11 touchdown passes and had an 81.5 QBR. But teams also forced him to play more within structure last season, and he responded by completing 72.9% of his throws from inside the pocket (up from 70.3% in 2022).

Where he needs work: His reliance on big plays and his ability to play outside of structure can be a gift — and a curse. His success with those passes outside of structure often leads to him welcoming avoidable pressure, as he passes up options available early in progressions in favor of the bigger play. There are plenty of times on tape when Williams could have gotten the ball out quicker, but because he knows he can put on his Superman cape, he instead holds onto it longer than necessary.

The key to Williams’ success at the next level? Being paired with a play caller who embraces the chaos but also understands how to settle his game and stresses the importance of not getting bored with the easy throws that are there for the taking.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Scouting Report

With his base and body balance, Williams is always in “ready-to-throw” position and can deliver passes anywhere on the field with velocity and accuracy. What makes him special is his poise and mobility, as he masterfully buys time and creates second-chance plays.

He tends to be overconfident in his ability to find answers among chaos, though. Williams led the FBS in touchdowns (120) and “wow” plays over the last three years, but he also led the country in fumbles (33) and needs to take better care of the football.

There will be a lot of NFL comparisons thrown around for Williams, from Patrick Mahomes to Aaron Rodgers to Kyler Murray, but he is truly a unique player with his own style. Above all, his rare football awareness is why he tops this list.

Anonymous Scout Takes

“The ultimate playmaker but he can play within a system, too. He has. He can throw on timing. He just has rare feel for the game and playmaking. That team was horrible around him. The offensive line was atrocious. He’s worth the first pick. The (Patrick) Mahomes comparisons are unfair because you shouldn’t put that on anybody, but when he does a lot of the crazy stuff it looks like him. He’s Mahomes (but) he can get the yards running.” “If you go to the Notre Dame game (Oct. 14), where they put some pressure on the guy, his mechanics were awful and he just goes wild against them. He had problems in games where they put pressure on him. Talented athlete with a strong arm and big-play ability. Reminds me of Kyler Murray. More of a playground type. Better athlete than passer. Guys like this that play out of the pocket get injured. He’s a Lincoln Riley guy. I think Lincoln Riley is a myth.” “He’s a generational kid but he’s by no means a 100% kid. He’s got a lot going on. His dad’s a pain in the ass. He’s got a management team. He’s supposedly going to do nothing (at the combine), not even get the medical. It’s not the kid. It’s other people. This is a guy who will fly to Milan for a fashion show. Other interests are great. It’s just the one position where if I hear a guy has a ton of other interests … to be a franchise QB1 in today’s world I don’t want a robot but a lot of outside interests concern me. But, talent-wise, it’s him and there’s a significant step down.” “He’s special and whoever gets him will have a franchise-altering type of talent,” - NFC scout.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels wasn’t talked about much as a top prospect a year ago, but after a monster season in 2023 and winning the Heisman Trophy, he’s become one of the top three prospects in this year’s draft.

Daniels was helped by a good offensive line and by throwing to two of the top receivers in college football, leading to some gaudy passing stats, but he also produced over 1,200 yards on the ground. As a result, he draws comparisons to Lamar Jackson as a runner, but some think he may be a better passer. The big concern with Daniels is that he has a slender build and has taken a lot of hits- leading some scouts to question if his body will be able to hold up in the NFL.

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Scouting Report

Where he excels: Daniels transferred in from Arizona State before his junior season in 2022 and quickly became the leader of the Tigers’ offensive attack. An up-and-down first year with LSU raised some questions, but ever since an inconsistent performance against Florida State to open 2023, Daniels took off. He finished his magical Heisman-winning season with 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdown throws and 4 interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes. He finished first in QBR (95.6) and yards per attempt (11.7).

The biggest reason behind his 2023 surge was deep accuracy. Daniels’ 34 completions of 20-plus air yards ranked fourth in the FBS, and he amazingly had 22 touchdown passes and zero interceptions there.

Pocket patience was an issue coming into the season and many scouts said Daniels constantly left the pocket prematurely without letting routes develop. But his composure improved exponentially. Defenses tried to blitz Daniels, yet that’s when he was at his best. He completed 71.1% of his throws with 17 touchdown passes and zero interceptions when blitzed. Daniels’ running ability also challenged defenses, racking up 1,230 rushing yards (excluding sack yardage lost) and 10 scores on the ground.

Where he needs work: Although he had success on the ground this past season, Daniels has a slender frame and takes way too many excruciating hits. He must learn to save his body by sliding more or simply throwing the ball out of bounds. LSU surrendered 22 sacks of Daniels this past season, and five were on failed scramble attempts.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Scouting Report

When evaluating the quarterback position, NFL teams focus on the ability to create explosive plays. And Daniels accounted for a remarkable 90 plays of 20-plus yards in 2023.

As a passer, Daniels has balanced feet and uncoils with a rapid release to layer throws to all three levels, doing his best work on deep throws (slot fades, posts, etc.). With his poise and athletic instincts, he can buy time, access different platforms or create explosive runs. He must do a better job, however, preserving his lean body instead of trying to prove how tough he is as a finisher.

It isn’t meant to be an apples-to-apples comparison, but Daniels forces opponents to defend him like Lamar Jackson.

Anonymous Scout Takes

“He’s No. 2. It’s close (with Williams), much closer than No. 2 and No. 3 (Drake Maye). You saw it when he was a freshman at Arizona State. He had something to him. He can take one play and just blow it out. His arm is incredible. He’s got vision and poise in the pocket. He’s got rare escapability. Competitive and productive. I compared him a little bit more to Lamar (Jackson) than Mahomes. When he takes off, kind of like Lamar, it’s 60 yards. He has a more natural throwing motion than Lamar. He’s legit.” “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody like him,” said one seasoned scout. “He could be a running back. He was the closest thing I’ve seen to Mahomes but he actually might be better because he’s faster and a better runner and a much better pure athlete. Mahomes is a good athlete.” “That guy bothers me just because his short-to-medium passes he misses horribly. “He can throw the deep ball but he had two of the best receivers in all of LSU history. Yeah, he can run, except he’s not very big. I think he may get broken in two. To me, he’s more athlete than quarterback. I wouldn’t take the guy in the first.”

Drake Maye

Maye finished 10th in Heisman voting in 2022 but landed outside the top ten in 2023. Maye draws comparisons to Justin Herbert or even John Elway with his strong arm, but there seems to be some question on his ability to lift a team and what his ceiling is. Some think he’s still developing and may need a year as a backup after being drafted.

Maye didn’t have a great team around him and finished 9-5 and 8-5 respectively the last two seasons. He showed flashes, but also inconsistency and some poor decision-making. His performance against man coverage is also concerning.

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Scouting Report

Where he excels: North Carolina lost many of its offensive skill position standouts, leaving a lot on Maye’s shoulders this past season. Even so, he showed consistency in attacking downfield with his A-level arm strength. He adjusted to the new personnel and getting receiver Devontez Walker into the lineup after initially being ruled ineligible helped him. Maye has the poise, instincts, and accuracy to get the ball to his desired spots, and his ball placement on throws to the intermediate and deep levels of the field stands out.

Maye had 3,608 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and another nine scores on the ground. His 63 completions on throws at least 15 yards downfield ranked second in the FBS.

Where he needs work: The lapses in judgment on some throws is concerning, and the UNC offense occasionally got stagnant for long periods during games. Consistency with his accuracy into man coverage is one specific thing to watch. Maye only completed 41.7% of his passes against those looks — the national average was 51.1% — which matches what we see on tape. His ball placement on quick throws to the short and intermediate areas of the field can be sporadic.

Maye also tends to lock onto his first read too long in hopes of the receiver coming open and then forces throws instead of progressing to the next option. Eliminating options pre-snap and getting through progressions more efficiently will be important in his development.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Scouting Report

With his arm strength and pacing, Maye put a full inventory of throws on tape and showed he can comfortably operate with timing from the pocket. He is a quick-reaction athlete who makes off-schedule plays as a scrambler and is able to rip throws from different platforms. His arm can get juiced up at times and disrupt his ball placement, and his progression reads are still a work in progress, especially when he feels pressed to make a play.

Maye needs to cut down on reckless decisions, but he is cut from a similar cloth as Justin Herbert, with his physical gifts and smarts.

Anonymous Scout Takes

“He’s No. 3 (on the list) but I haven’t seen much improvement,” one scout said. “He really didn’t raise the level of that program. That last game, I’ve never seen a quarterback who’s supposed to be a top guy have absolutely no answers for a team (North Carolina State). I always had concerns that he couldn’t raise his level, but that just cemented it. He shrunk under just the pressure and the gravity of what was going on around him. He’s got an arm. He can move around. But everything is just flashes. Nothing is consistent. It’s all flashes. Doesn’t have a very good feel for the game. There’s a little bit of Drew Lock in him.” “He can flick the ball the length of the field. Has accuracy in and out of the pocket. This was not a good team. He had a lot of pressure on him most games. He was the whole team.” “He’s only started two years. He’s still growing. They don’t drill fundamentals at all. But he’s big, good enough arm, smart, really accurate. I don’t know he’s going to be dynamic but guys like him win Super Bowls. He’s a pocket passer but he’s not a statue. I don’t think he’s Tom Brady but he’s in the Tom Brady church as far as style of player. You’re not going to miss on the kid, either. Super competitive family. Youngest of four brothers, all of whom were college athletes. Kid knows how to work.” “He’s big and mobile and can sling it around but he didn’t play consistent football (in 2023). I thought his processing was a problem but it was hard to tell sometimes because of how his line played in front of him.” - AFC personnel director

J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy has perhaps the best intangibles of any of the top quarterbacks and is a proven winner. He went 36-2 in high school and 27-1 at Michigan, winning the national championship in January. He’s also the youngest quarterback in this group having just turned 21.

But the issue every evaluator has is that he wasn’t asked to do much as a passer at Michigan and doesn’t have a full catalog of NFL throws on tape. You’ll be hard pressed to find many intermediate-to-deep balls outside the numbers in his game film, for instance. So whether he can make all those throws is a question mark, as is his ability to handle a bigger workload as a passer.

He has some mixed evaluations as a passer- inconsistencies that lead to some differences in scouting reports- but he has done well in clutch situations- like 3rd and 4th downs- that add to his appeal, as does the improvement he showed over the course of last season.

But he does struggle to get past his first read and doesn’t throw with anticipation, which are significant concerns- particularly the latter. All that leads some evaluators to consider him a boom or bust type prospect that likely needs a year to develop as a backup. Typically, teams don’t draft a quarterback in the top half of the first round, let alone the top five, who isn’t expected to start his rookie year.

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Scouting Report

Where he excels: The Wolverines placed more trust in McCarthy this past season and it paid dividends; he led them to their first national title since 1997. He completed 72.3% of his passes (sixth in the country) and was accurate to all levels of the field. His 88.2 Total QBR was third in the FBS. One of the more impressive parts of McCarthy’s game is his efficiency on play-action, where he completed 76.3% of his passes (80 attempts) and took advantage of defenses selling out to stop the run.

I really like the ball placement that I saw on McCarthy’s tape last season, too. He hardly ever forces his intended targets to work to haul in passes, putting throws within their body frames. He was off target on only 8.1% of his throws this past season, finishing with 2,991 yards, 22 TD passes and 4 interceptions. And check out his third-down numbers: 67.1% completion percentage, 9.2 yards per attempt, 6 TD throws and zero picks.

Where he needs work: Lapses in decision-making plagued him in the past and he really needed to learn to live to see another day by throwing the ball out of bounds or hitting his checkdown to avoid bad turnovers. For the most part, he improved there. McCarthy threw three of his four interceptions in one game — against Bowling Green in September.

The same questions we had about McCarthy going into the season still exist because of Michigan’s run-heavy formula. How much more potential is there to uncover? McCarthy’s usage in the Wolverines’ system is why opinions are so mixed on his outlook at the next level. And his Combine workout — which was a little inconsistent — didn’t answer many of the lingering questions.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Scouting Report

No, the Michigan offense didn’t regularly lean on McCarthy to push the ball downfield with his arm. But McCarthy executed when his team needed a play, which often came on third or fourth down. He has the arm and athletic talent that will translate well to the pro game, and his intangibles are off the charts.

Many roll their eyes at win-loss records for quarterbacks, but NFL teams care about that stat, and McCarthy finished 27-1 as a starter at Michigan with a national championship. (He also went 36-2 in high school and won a state title.)

Although McCarthy is far from a polished product, it is easy to see why an NFL team would spend a first-round pick to invest in his future.

Anonymous Scout Takes

“He’s a good player,” one scout said. “I just don’t know he’s ever going to be any more than he is right now. Somebody said (Jim) Harbaugh loves him because he’s basically Harbaugh. He’s f—king gritty, strong defense, strong running game. Bo Nix is significantly better, and I like (Spencer) Rattler better than both of them.” “I like him as a short-to-intermediate passer,” a second scout said. “He’s smart. He’ll distribute the ball. But I don’t see him as a guy who will win a game.” “I like J.J. but are you really going to take this guy in the first round?” a third scout said. “A guy that throws 15 times a game? They just keep him out of the way and they run the ball and play D. I just don’t think he’s a real talented guy. He’s tough as hell. He’s a winner and all that, but as far as quarterback talent and vision … He’s a one-read, simple read guy. Half-field. Even with that his accuracy is a little bit off. He’s a good enough athlete but nothing where you’re saying this guy’s dynamic. Throws everything hard. I just don’t see a very talented dude.” “I just think that he’s a guy,” a fourth scout said. “More of a game manager. Their game is all play-action. Teams (crowded) the box most of the time. He is good outside the pocket. The receivers run around and come back to him. Holds the ball. Inconsistent mechanics. Of the six games I watched he had seven tipped balls. I questioned his touch. Michigan’s coaching was so good. They knew what every one of their players could and could not do … Thinking back, he’s kind of like his coach. Jim moved around. He wasn’t a great passer but he found ways to win. McCarthy is more physically gifted than Harbaugh but it’s the same mentality. You’re not going to make mistakes. Play outside the pocket.”

Bo Nix

Nix struggled during his first three years in college at Auburn but transferred to Oregon and has flourished in the Duck’s up-tempo, quick passing scheme the past two seasons. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting last season, behind Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr.

He’s described as a very efficient quarterback who makes few mistakes, good arm and accuracy, which is confirmed by his stats. He’s also experienced, like Jayden Daniels, having played five seasons in college, and is seen as a potential starter as a rookie.

The question marks for most evaluators are his ability to lift a team overall, how well he will perform outside of Oregon’s offensive scheme, and his being a bit hesitant to push the ball downfield. He’s been compared to Tony Romo and Alex Smith.

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Scouting Report

Where he excels: Operating in an up-tempo hurry-up Oregon offense, Nix wins with a lot of pre-snap decisions. He forces defenses to come up and tackle in the underneath areas, making him the perfect passer for that offense, which aims to stretch defenses horizontally and pick certain spots to make throws downfield. Nix shows a high-level understanding of space reads and leverage, and he did a good job distributing the ball to the Ducks’ playmakers. This past season, he threw for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdown passes and only 3 interceptions.

On tape, there wasn’t a more efficient passer in college football than Nix in 2023. He led the country in completion rate by almost 4% (77.4%) and threw multiple touchdown passes in all 14 games, surpassing Kellen Moore for the longest streak by an FBS player in the past 20 seasons. Nix keeps plays alive, too, with the scrambling ability to escape and gain positive yards when his initial reads aren’t available. He had six rushing TDs in 2023.

At the Senior Bowl, his accuracy and decisiveness appeared in spots throughout practices. He wastes little time making decisions and getting the ball out. At the combine, Nix has an impressive throwing session in terms of accuracy, operating on time and showing precise ball placement.

Where he needs work: Nix’s limitations are apparent on the more challenging downfield passes. While he’s surgical in the underneath areas, he’s hesitant to push the ball to the intermediate-to-deep spots. His 6.3 air yards per pass attempt ranked 120th in the country. His struggles driving the ball and getting consistent velocity behind his throws were apparent at the combine, too.

Scouts wanted to see how Nix could operate outside the Oregon scheme at the Senior Bowl, but it remains relatively unanswered. He was uneven throughout the week in ball placement and driving the ball.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Scouting Report

Although he benefited from an offense designed to get the ball out quickly, Nix broke the FBS record for single-season completion percentage (77.4) and connected on at least 71 percent of his passes in all 14 games.

He gets in trouble when he plays loose with his technique and his eyes speed up on him, but Nix has a good arm, understands where to go with the football, and his scrambling can give defenses fits.

Anonymous Scout Takes

“Would it surprise me if he was drafted in the first round?” one scout said. “No. He’s more second round, but worse talented guys than him have been drafted in the first. He has more talent than Kenny Pickett. I think you can win with Bo Nix. He has improved himself tremendously since he left Auburn, both as a quarterback and as a person.” “He’s smart like Alex Smith,” a second scout said. “I think he’ll start. He doesn’t make mistakes. Good athlete, good arm strength. He improved a lot. At Auburn, he was just all over the place. He’s a very disciplined quarterback. They did a very good job with him at Oregon. They have a system there and he worked perfect in it. He’s accurate at what they asked him to do at Oregon but they didn’t throw outside the numbers. Kenny Pickett is better.” “I feel I’ve seen this guy for 10 years,” said a third scout. “I’ve always questioned how well he feels the game, his moxie and poise. He got to Oregon and that system and everything’s just like a gimme. I just think he’s really scattered. Good enough athlete. If things break down he panics. Just a huge question mark.” “He’s so much more confident than he was when he came in. The only thing you worry about a little bit is how he will respond when he’s outside the comfort of that (Oregon) offense. Does he play with the same confidence?” - NFC area scout

Michael Penix Jr.

Penix has the most arm talent in this draft class according to several evaluators. He doesn’t have the best accuracy, but he throws with anticipation and is able to push the ball down the field consistently with few turnover-worthy plays. He had a monster season last year (his sixth) with the most Big Time Throws among the top six quarterbacks in this draft class (his adjusted completion percentage on throws over 20 yards was 82%). He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind Jayden Daniels.

But every evaluator worries about his injury history. He suffered four season-ending injuries in college- two ACLs and two shoulder injuries. Penix also didn’t perform well in the national championship game, and that performance raised questions and lowered his draft stock. As a left-hander, he gets compared to Tua Tagovailoa.

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Scouting Report

Where he excels: The left-hander became the first player in program history to have at least 400 passing yards in three straight games to start the 2023 season, and he finished with 4,903 passing yards (most in the country), 36 TD throws and 11 interceptions over 15 games, with the team’s lone loss coming against Michigan in the National Championship Game.

The Washington offense thrives on deep shots and with an FBS-leading 46 completions on passes of 20-plus yards, Penix has an explosive arm and a quick release. He is most comfortable playing within the framework of the offense and is at his best inside the pocket.

That arm strength was on full display at the Senior Bowl. The ball just exploded out of his hand and he drove it to the outer portions of the field with ease. He was also arguably the biggest QB winner of the combine, showing off his arm on throws to the sideline.

Where he needs work: The biggest question raised about Penix will be his injury history — two torn ACLs in his right knee and multiple injuries to his nonthrowing shoulder — though he played in at least 13 games in both 2022 and 2023. A lot of evaluators saw him as a Day 3 player coming into the season but acknowledge that he will keep climbing draft boards as he distances himself from those injury concerns. Penix said that his Combine medicals went well.

Outside of durability, scouts wanted to see how well Penix played when defenses knocked him off his initial launch point in the pocket. We saw those issues bubble up in the title game. He can easily scan the field and make throws from a clean pocket, but there are still questions about how he handles pressure. In 15 games, Penix was hit on 21.5% of his drop backs (11th-least in the nation) and sacked 11 times. But when he gets outside the pocket, he completed 38.5% of his throws, 114th in the country.

Penix had a prime opportunity to impress scouts at the Senior Bowl, but it ended up being a week of highs and lows — he didn’t do much to change prior opinions. Yes, the arm strength immediately stood out, but his accuracy was inconsistent.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Scouting Report

A super-aggressive triggerman, Penix can drive the football with the quick game or attack one-on-one matchups down the field. He tends to be inconsistent in several key areas (mechanics, anticipation over the middle of the field, pressure reaction), but his arm confidence and willingness to attack every square inch of the field can be a productive formula in the right situation.

His medical evaluation at the combine will be vital to his draft grade.

Anonymous Scout Takes

“He’s #4 on the list. If it was before Michigan got a hold of him, I’d have him over Maye. But in that last game every flaw he had got exposed. Thing was, the game before (against Texas), it was the best game he’s played. Off that game this guy was top-10. I saw the movement I never saw during the year. They rolled him. He ran. Then Michigan, it was the scattered throws, he didn’t have escapability like you want him to have. But I love his production. He has really good feel and vision. He has confidence in his arm. He needs some more touch. Just the overall movement is a little bit of a concern. He’s got the best deep ball I’ve seen. He can throw down the field better than he can throw 5-yard routes … The medical will all come into play. That’s scary.” “He doesn’t do that much for me,” a second scout said. “He’s had a lot of injuries. He won’t last.” “I can’t get the damn Indiana tape out of my mind,” said a third scout. “It was real bad. Now I give the kid credit. He changed scenery and kind of reinvented himself and had a hell of a team this year. He played in a system he was comfortable with and a coach (Kalen DeBoer) he had played for. But his mechanics just throwing the ball are bizarre. He’s got arm strength, big hands and he can fling it. He’s got like a weird sidearm short release. Accuracy’s up and down. I don’t know how tough this kid is. He shows you fringe starter talent and barely No. 3 talent. But there are so many quarterback gurus and experts that, ‘Oh, if I get my hands on him I can do this.’ So it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s picked in the second. I sure in hell wouldn’t pick him there.” “He played well (in 2023) and hasn’t missed a game since he got to Washington, but you just can’t turn a blind eye to all the games he’s missed and all the injuries he’s had.” - NFC area scout

How Does All This Translate for the Vikings?

Barring some big surprise brewing in Halas Hall, the Bears are going to take Caleb Williams with the first pick, which eliminates him from draft consideration for the Vikings.

The consensus is that Jayden Daniels will be selected with one of the top three picks. At this point, he seems to have overtaken Drake Maye as QB2 in this draft class with a majority of evaluators.

Personally, I don’t like Maye as a top pick. The reason is that while I do think the Justin Herbert comparison is valid, every year there are guys with a big arm but some question marks outside of that, and these guys usually end up struggling in the NFL. Maye, a two-year starter at UNC, might not be ready to start as a rookie either. All that detracts from his appeal as a top pick. The praise about him from scouts seems a bit more hedged, citing inconsistencies. That and his record at North Carolina make it difficult to get too excited about Maye as a top draft pick.

Jayden Daniels, on the other hand, has a high ceiling and with five years as a starter in college, will be ready to start as a rookie in the NFL. He has impressed evaluators not only with his physical skills, but also his football IQ at the line of scrimmage and in decision-making. He’s the best prospect the Vikings have a shot at drafting- if they made a bold trade up to the #2 spot with the Commanders. Their conviction with Daniels as QBOTF would have to be very high for them to dedicate three first-round draft picks plus to be in position to draft him- which is what it would take to induce the Commanders into a trade- which they are open to. But the compensation will need to be there for them.

J.J. McCarthy is likely to get overdrafted because of his intangibles. But he’ll need to develop more before he’ll be ready to start in the NFL, as he hasn’t made all the throws in college, has trouble getting past his first read, and doesn’t throw with anticipation. That last point is difficult to teach and is often the difference between a starter and a backup, among other things. He is definitely a boom-or-bust prospect. For those reasons, I’m not sure he’s what the Vikings are looking for in a rookie QB- especially if they move on from Kirk Cousins.

Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. aren’t going to be rated as top ten picks on any team’s board. The Broncos reportedly like Bo Nix, who could start as a rookie, and could potentially take him at #12, but that would be the earliest he’d come off the board- and he could fall to the second round. The issue with Nix is his ceiling and how he’ll perform outside of the Oregon offense. He seems more like a short-intermediate rhythm passer and game manager. Maybe a team can win with him, but there is also a Mac Jones comparison that isn’t that flattering.

Penix may not be drafted until the second round given his injury history, age (he turns 24 in May), and that he’s not a dual threat like the others to one degree or another. He could be a good fit for the Vikings offense, however, if he stays healthy. But that’s a big ‘if’ at this point. He should also be ready to start as a rookie. He could be a fall-back option for the Vikings if they don’t get their guy early in the first round, but there is more urgency than a fall-back option this year- particularly if Cousins signs elsewhere.

Ultimately, if the Vikings move on from Cousins, they could find themselves in a position to either go big and move up to get Daniels or pick up Penix later with their second-round pick. If they retain Cousins, they may have more interest in developing a Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy, but that comes with some risks.

Given that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was willing to make an even bigger move up last year to get a quarterback, my guess is that he’s ready to make a bold move up again this year to get a quarterback. What remains is whether he can secure a deal with a trade partner- and again the Commanders may be the team most willing to make a deal given their roster situation and new ownership/management/coaching staff. The Commanders are not in a position to compete for a division title and are in need of upgrades at nearly every starting position. Taking a quarterback now for them without a good team around him would likely repeat what happened in Carolina last year and Chicago with Justin Fields. Building in the trenches and other positions first, then getting a QBOTF later, makes more sense for the Commanders. New Commanders’ GM Adam Peters has met with a number of GMs during the Combine interested in a trade up, and it would not be surprising if the Vikings were one of them.

Speculation about a potential Vikings move up with the Commanders is building a little, as it makes sense for both sides. We’ll have to wait and see if anything materializes on that front.

Stay tuned.

