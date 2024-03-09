Vikings 2024 Draft picks finalized after compensatory pick announcement

Yesterday, the NFL made its announcement of the Compensatory selections for the 2024 NFL Draft. As expected, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t receive any extra picks, but the announcement of those picks means that all of their selections for this year’s selection meeting are locked into place.

So, let’s take a look at which picks the Vikings have and where they sit.

Round 1, #11 overall

Round 2, #42 overall

Round 4, #107 overall

Round 4, #128 overall (acquired from Detroit in T.J. Hockenson trade)

Round 5, #156 overall (acquired from Cleveland in Za’Darius Smith trade)

Round 5, #166 overall (acquired from Kansas City in 2023 Draft weekend trade)

Round 6, #176 overall (acquired from Carolina via Jacksonville in Ezra Cleveland trade)

Round 6, #187 overall (acquired from Las Vegas via New England in Vederian Lowe trade)

Round 7, #230 overall (acquired from Atlanta via Cleveland and Arizona in Josh Dobbs trade)

It took a while to find which of Arizona’s multiple seventh-rounders the Vikings had gotten after Josh Dobbs didn’t meet the conditions of their in-season trade, but I eventually tracked it down.

This means that the Vikings have nine picks as things stand right now, with seven of those nine picks currently set for Day 3 of this year’s NFL Draft. Only three of Minnesota’s nine picks are theirs. . .the rest were acquired in various trades, as you can see above.