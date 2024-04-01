SB Nation Reacts Results: Which QB do our readers prefer?

We have the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll about our Minnesota Vikings, so let’s take a look at what everyone thought about the topic that was presented.

We asked you to let us know which of the non-Caleb Williams quarterbacks you would like to see the Vikings trade up for in the 2024 NFL Draft if they wind up doing so. The results of our poll weren’t all that surprising, given some recent developments.

Of the three choices presented, 43% of our respondents went with North Carolina star Drake Maye as their choice of trade up target. Maye, in case you had not yet heard, was coached for a time in high school by Josh McCown, who now serves as the quarterbacks coach for the Vikings. He’s been rumored to be one of the top 2-3 picks for most of the offseason.

The next-highest vote total went to this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels of LSU. Again, Daniels has been rumored to be one of the first picks in this year’s draft class and the Washington Commanders reportedly have their eyes on him for the #2 overall pick, but who knows what you can believe at this time of year.

The third spot in our poll went to J.J. McCarthy, who quarterbacked the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship this year. McCarthy’s stock has climbed significantly over the past few weeks, even to the point where there have been rumors that he could be the Commanders’ choice at #2 overall. Again, take it with as much salt as you require.

Personally, if the Vikings could get into a position to have their choice of these three quarterbacks, my choice would be Daniels. He would definitely add the extra dimension of having the ability to make things happen on the ground and he might be the best deep ball quarterback in this year’s class. An offense with him at the controls and all the talent that the Vikings currently have at the skill positions would be a nightmare for opposing defenses to try to match up with.

As always, however, your mileage may vary.

Those are the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll for this week, folks. Thanks to everybody that took the time to vote on this week’s question, and we’ll have more of these in the future.